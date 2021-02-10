A credible report in England has revealed that Ahmed Musa’s move to Premier League strugglers West Brom has been called off.

Super Eagles captain Musa, who is currently a free agent, has trained with West Brom who wanted an opportunity to look at the Nigerian player.

Despite being deemed fit, the BirminghamLive has reported that West Brom have backed out of the deal.

No reason was given for this latest development although the report stated that West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has a slew of options in wide areas.

Musa managed to go through all COVID-19 protocols to make himself available for training at West Brom will be disappointed with the latest development. However, the 28-year-old still has hopes of getting a Premier League club.

According to Daily Mail, three Premier League sides Burnley, Southampton and Brighton are also interested in signing the Nigeria international.

Musa has been without a club since he left Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr by mutual consent in October 2020.