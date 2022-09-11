Ahmed Musa unable to find the net as Sivasspor draw third consecutive game

It was Sivasspor's third consecutive draw in three games following a goalless draw in the League against Karagumruk last weekend, and a succeeding score draw against Slavia Prague in the Conference League.

In the 13th minute of the game, Rıza Calimbay's side launched the first threatening attack after Max Gradel met the ball outside the penalty area, but his hard shot was unable to beat goalkeeper David Jensen.

Next was Charilaos Charisis who transferred the ball from the midfield to Dia Saba after beating Istanbulspor. But Saba's hard hit was unable to cause any troubles for Sivasspor's visitors.

With both sides unable to find the back of the net, the first half of the game ended 0-0.

In the 46th minute, Sivasspor continued with the pressure in Istanbulspor's half, with Robin Yalcın's pass to Mustafa Yatabare, ending in yet another beautiful save by Jensen.

Istanbulspor then took the attack to Sivasspor and Ibrahim Yılmaz met with the ball outside the penalty area before sending the ball slightly over the goal.

Four minutes later, the Istanbul team took the lead as Valon Ethemi entered the penalty area with the ball and sent a powerful kick into the net and to the left of goalkeeper Ali Sasal.

Fredrik Ulvestad in the 80th minute then determined the eventual scoreline. Following an attack from the left of Istanbulspor's penalty area, Ulvestad, rose highest to meet the ball, sending his header into the net.

With the draw, Sivasspor will now try to end their failure to win in six matches, when they head to Ankaragucu next week.