SUPER LIG

Ahmed Musa unable to find the net as Sivasspor draw third consecutive game

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 1-1 draw with Istanbulspor meant that Rıza Calimbay's side have failed to win any of their six league games this season.

Ahmed Musa in Sivasspor's 1-1 draw with Istanbulspor
Ahmed Musa in Sivasspor's 1-1 draw with Istanbulspor

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa featured for Demir Grup Sivasspor as a substitute as they were forced to a 1-1 draw by Istanbulspor at the new 4 Eylul Stadium in the 6th week of the Turkish Super League.

Recommended articles

It was Sivasspor's third consecutive draw in three games following a goalless draw in the League against Karagumruk last weekend, and a succeeding score draw against Slavia Prague in the Conference League.

In the 13th minute of the game, Rıza Calimbay's side launched the first threatening attack after Max Gradel met the ball outside the penalty area, but his hard shot was unable to beat goalkeeper David Jensen.

Next was Charilaos Charisis who transferred the ball from the midfield to Dia Saba after beating Istanbulspor. But Saba's hard hit was unable to cause any troubles for Sivasspor's visitors.

With both sides unable to find the back of the net, the first half of the game ended 0-0.

In the 46th minute, Sivasspor continued with the pressure in Istanbulspor's half, with Robin Yalcın's pass to Mustafa Yatabare, ending in yet another beautiful save by Jensen.

Istanbulspor then took the attack to Sivasspor and Ibrahim Yılmaz met with the ball outside the penalty area before sending the ball slightly over the goal.

Sivasspor 1-1 Istanbulspor
Sivasspor 1-1 Istanbulspor Getty Images

Four minutes later, the Istanbul team took the lead as Valon Ethemi entered the penalty area with the ball and sent a powerful kick into the net and to the left of goalkeeper Ali Sasal.

Fredrik Ulvestad in the 80th minute then determined the eventual scoreline. Following an attack from the left of Istanbulspor's penalty area, Ulvestad, rose highest to meet the ball, sending his header into the net.

With the draw, Sivasspor will now try to end their failure to win in six matches, when they head to Ankaragucu next week.

For the shared points, Istanbulspor now sits in 16th place, just a place behind Sivasspor who are 15th.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Nwakali's wonder goal is not enough to give Ponferradina the win against Zaragoza

Nwakali's wonder goal is not enough to give Ponferradina the win against Zaragoza

Rivers United grab important first leg win over Watanga, Plateau draw

Rivers United grab important first leg win over Watanga, Plateau draw

Blow for Nigeria as Umar Sadiq suffers a freak injury in Real Sociedad's loss to Getafe

Blow for Nigeria as Umar Sadiq suffers a freak injury in Real Sociedad's loss to Getafe

Ahmed Musa unable to find the net as Sivasspor draw third consecutive game

Ahmed Musa unable to find the net as Sivasspor draw third consecutive game

Referees fail to show up as Asisat Oshoala returns for Barcelona Femeni

Referees fail to show up as Asisat Oshoala returns for Barcelona Femeni

Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruises to third consecutive Grand Prix win with victory in Monza

Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruises to third consecutive Grand Prix win with victory in Monza

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Paul Pogba has reportedly admitted to paying a witchcraft doctor

Paul Pogba admits to using 'witchcraft' amid Mbappe 'juju' claims

Samir Nasri has slammed Paul Pogba after admitting to 'witchcraft' use

Ex-French footballer lambasts Paul Pogba after witchcraft confession, labels him as 'fake Muslim'

Henry says Taribo is the toughest player he ever played against

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry questions why ex-Super Eagles star Taribo West is always on his back