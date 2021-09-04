Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is closing on the national team's record appearances following another cap in Nigeria's 2-0 win over Liberia on Friday, September 3, 2021.
Musa is close to equaling the record held by Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo.
Musa came on in the 84th minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier to take his appearance for his 99th cap.
The 28-year-old is just two matches short of equaling the country's record for most appearances held by former skippers Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama.
Musa made his Super Eagles debut in August 2010, in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.
He scored his first goal of his 15 for the Super Eagles came in an international friendly against Kenya in March 2011.
The forward was part of the team that won the AFCON title for the Super Eagles in South Africa in 2013.
He has played in two AFCON and two FIFA World Cups and is Nigeria's highest scorer in that tournament with four goals.
