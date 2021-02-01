Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has failed to show up as planned for a trial at West Brom as the struggling Premier League side look to get him on a short-term deal.

Musa is one of the players West Brom are looking at as they seek more forward option to aid their relegation fight.

The 28-year-old was expected at the club to undergo a trial before they signed him, but he is yet to show up.

“He hasn’t arrived yet. We are still waiting so I don’t know what the situation is,” Sam Allardyce confirmed at his press conference on Friday, as Birmingham Mail quoted.

“We have been waiting for two weeks now. I’m not totally up to speed with the situation because it’s not been my main focus.”

Musa has been without a club since he left Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr by mutual consent in October 2020.