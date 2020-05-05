Nigerian footballers Ahmed Musa and John Ogu have tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Musa and Ogu were made to take the test after they recently got back from Saudi Arabia where they play.

The two footballers returned home sometime in mid-March via a private plane after they were granted permission by their club sides following the suspension of the Saudi Professional League because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahmed Musa and John Ogu took a trip to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia with a private plane (Instagram/John Ogu) Instagram

After the test, the players were also made to self-isolate for 14 days. Musa stayed at his Abuja home while Ogu self-isolated at a hotel in Lagos.

Their test for coronavirus also came out negative and they have been allowed to get back to their normal lives.

Musa who is also the captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria shared a photo of him taking the test said it was a humbling experience.

“I just want to use this medium to thank everyone of you, my friends and family for your prayers and message of support throughout my process of self isolation,” the forward said on social media. ⁣

“It's been a humbling experience and I implore you all to continue to practice the advised social distancing guidelines by the government & the @ncdcgov .

⁣”Together we can beat this virus and return to our normal lives. Thanks once again. I appreciate you all.”

Musa plays for Al-Nassr who are second on the table after 22 games while Ogu’s Al-Adalah are bottom of the table.

None of the players is yet to score in the league so far this season although Ogu just joined in January and has been playing in central defence.