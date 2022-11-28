Aguero defends Messi after threat from Canelo

Canelo made a threat to Messi after Argentina defeated Mexico in a matchday two Group B 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture.

After the first half without goals, Messi was the difference maker as he scored and provided an assist to lead Argentina in a must-win game against Mexico.

After losing to Saudi Arabia, Argentina led by Messi bounced back in style against Mexico.

Aguero defends Messi

After the victory against Mexico, Argentina led by Messi celebrated in the dressing room.

Videos from the Argentina dressing room celebration have surfaced on social media and gone viral.

Canelo watched the game against Argentina supporting his country Mexico to win.

He was able to catch a clip of Messi stamping on a Mexico flag while celebrating in the dressing room.

The Mexican boxer was not happy with his perceived disrespect from Messi to his country.

Canelo a champion in boxing issued a threat to Messi that said, "He better pray to God that I don't find him.

"Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls--t that Messi did."

Aguero has now taken to social media to fire back at Canelo after he made a threat to Messi.

Responding to the threat by Messi, he said, "Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about soccer and what happens in a locker room.

“The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the booty and accidentally hits it.

"Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!! I'm not talking about the country (Argentina) I'm talking about Messi because of the blowjob he gave."