Aguero defends Messi after threat from Canelo

Tosin Abayomi
'Don't look for problems' - Aguero ready to fight Canelo to defend Messi

Former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has given his remarks on the threat made to Lionel Messi by Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Canelo made a threat to Messi after Argentina defeated Mexico in a matchday two Group B 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture.

After the first half without goals, Messi was the difference maker as he scored and provided an assist to lead Argentina in a must-win game against Mexico.

After losing to Saudi Arabia, Argentina led by Messi bounced back in style against Mexico.

Messi steps on the Mexican flag celebrating Argentina's win
Messi steps on the Mexican flag celebrating Argentina's win AFP

After the victory against Mexico, Argentina led by Messi celebrated in the dressing room.

Videos from the Argentina dressing room celebration have surfaced on social media and gone viral.

Canelo watched the game against Argentina supporting his country Mexico to win.

He was able to catch a clip of Messi stamping on a Mexico flag while celebrating in the dressing room.

The Mexican boxer was not happy with his perceived disrespect from Messi to his country.

Canelo a champion in boxing issued a threat to Messi that said, "He better pray to God that I don't find him.

"Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls--t that Messi did."

Aguero has now taken to social media to fire back at Canelo after he made a threat to Messi.

Canelo interprets the video as Messi celebrating and using the Mexico flag to wipe a stain off
Canelo interprets the video as Messi celebrating and using the Mexico flag to wipe a stain off AFP

Responding to the threat by Messi, he said, "Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about soccer and what happens in a locker room.

“The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the booty and accidentally hits it.

"Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!! I'm not talking about the country (Argentina) I'm talking about Messi because of the blowjob he gave."

Messi has not responded to the threat by Canelo as he prepares for Argentina's next group game against Poland scheduled for Wednesday, November 28, 2022.

