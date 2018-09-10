African stars Mane, Salah shortlisted for 2018 FIFPro World XI

news

Just two African players Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah made the 55-man shortlist released by FIFAPro for the 2018 World X1.

The FIFPRO on Monday, September 9 released the 55-man shortlist for the 2018 World XI with five goalkeepers, 20 defenders, 15 midfielders and 15 forwards all shortlisted.

From the 55 players shortlisted, only two African players Mane and Salah both of Liverpool were included.

Mane and Salah are part of the electric forward line-up of Liverpool that got to the final of the Champions League in May.

The 26-year-old scored 27 goals in total for Liverpool but couldn’t stir Senegal to the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It was an incredible year for Salah who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season in a remarkable debut campaign for the Egyptian at Anfield.

The 26-year-old forward, however, failed to replicate that form for Egypt at the World Cup in Russia partly due to an arm injury he suffered during the Champions League final against Real Madrid in May.

The Egypt international has already made the final nominees for the UEFA Player of the year and FIFA’s The Best Player of the Year awards.

Last year, no African player made the 55-man shortlist for the FIFPRO XI.

Full List

Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Buffon (Italy, Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid CF)

David De Gea (Spain, Manchester United FC)

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica, Real Madrid CF)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany, FC Barcelona)

Defenders

Jordi Alba (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Dani Alves (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)

Daniel Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid CF)

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy, Juventus FC)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Southampton/Liverpool)

Diego Godin (Uruguay, Atletico Madrid)

Mats Hummels (Germany, FC Bayern Munchen)

Joshua Kimmich (Germany, FC Bayern Munchen)

Dejan Lovren (Croatia, Liverpool FC)

Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid CF)

Yerry Mina (Colombia, FC Barcelona/Everton FC)

Benjamin Pavard (France, VfB Stuttgart)

Gerard Pique (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid CF)

Thiago Silva (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)

Kieran Trippier (England, Tottenham Hotspur)

Samuel Umtiti (France, FC Barcelona)

Raphaël Varane (France, Real Madrid CF)

Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia, Atletico Madrid/Inter)

Kyle Walker (England, Manchester City FC)

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets (Spain, FC Barcelona)

Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid CF)

Philippe Coutinho (Brazil, Liverpool/FC Barcelona)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City FC)

Eden Hazard (Belgium, Chelsea FC)

Andres Iniesta (Spain, FC Barcelona/Vissel Kobe)

Isco (Spain, Real Madrid CF)

N’Golo Kante (France, Chelsea FC)

Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid CF)

Nemanja Matic (Serbia, Manchester United FC)

Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid CF)

Paul Pogba (France, Manchester United FC)

Ivan Rakitic (Croatia, FC Barcelona)

David Silva (Spain, Manchester City FC)

Arturo Vidal (Chile, FC Bayern Munchen/FC Barcelona)

Attackers

Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid CF)

Edinson Cavani (Uruguay, Paris Saint-Germain)

Paulo Dybala (Juventus FC, Argentina)

Antoine Griezmann (France, Atletico Madrid)

Harry Kane (England, Tottenham Hotspur)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, FC Bayern Munchen)

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium, Manchester United FC)

Mario Mandzukic (Croatia, Juventus FC)

Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool FC)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona)

Neymar Junior (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid CF/Juventus FC)

Mohammed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool FC)

Luis Suarez (Uruguay, FC Barcelona)