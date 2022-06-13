Sao Tome vs Nigeria: team news, form guide, preview as Super Eagles battle Falcons & Patriots

Both countries will meet in Morocco on Monday to continue their journeys to Cote d’Ivoire next year for the Cup of Nations.

Ranked 183rd in the world, Sao Tome and Principe will take on giant Nigeria with the little island nation eyeing arguably the biggest upset of the qualifiers so far.

For the Super Eagles of Nigeria, they simply have one job tomorrow - to build on the first competitive win under new manager, Jose Peseiro, against Sierra Leone in the first game of the AFCON2023Q in Abuja last week.

Form Guide

Irrespective of their form, the Falcons and Patriots of Sao Tome and Principe are clear underdogs heading into this encounter in Stade d’Agadir.

In terms of form, the Falcons have not had things easy, they have struggled to pick a point or win a game, losing 17 of their last 21.

In fact, they have lost their last five (5) and began the 2023 AFCON qualifiers with a heavy 5-1 loss to group leaders Guinea-Bissau.

For Nigeria, after an odd run of five matches without a win, the Super Eagles finally ended that poor run with a narrow 2-1 win over Sierra Leone.

The Eagles had to survive a scare from the Leone Stars, who netted first, to give new boss, Peseiro, his first competitive victory since his appointment.

Head-to-head

Well, nothing much to be said here as Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe will be battling each other for the very first time.

The Falcons and Patriots team have never really qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations and will be facing the Eagles for the very first time at this stage of the competition.

Team News

Sao Tome and Principe will take to the pitch with a fully fit squad to pick from as they look to end that poor run of games.

Their visitors, Super Eagles, are set to be without stand-in skipper, William Troost-Ekong, who limped off against Sierra Leone the last time with a thigh injury. Also, a major doubt for Nigeria is Lorient defensive schemer, Innocent Bonke.

Sao Tome and Principe Predicted Starting XI

Braganca; Soares, Ivonaldo Viegas, Nilton, Nazare; Iniesta, Aldair, Eba Viegas, Edmilson Viegas; Rocha, Leal.

Nigeria Predicted Starting XI