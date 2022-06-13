AFCON2023Q

Sao Tome vs Nigeria: team news, form guide, preview as Super Eagles battle Falcons & Patriots

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Super Eagles of Nigeria go head-to-head with the Falcons and Patriots of Sao Tome and Principe looking to consolidate on their first win.

Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe are ready to do battle in the second match in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Both countries will meet in Morocco on Monday to continue their journeys to Cote d’Ivoire next year for the Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles of Nigeria land in Morocco to face São Tomé and Principe
Ranked 183rd in the world, Sao Tome and Principe will take on giant Nigeria with the little island nation eyeing arguably the biggest upset of the qualifiers so far.

For the Super Eagles of Nigeria, they simply have one job tomorrow - to build on the first competitive win under new manager, Jose Peseiro, against Sierra Leone in the first game of the AFCON2023Q in Abuja last week.

'Only 58 matches ever' - Everything you need to know about Nigeria's opponents, Sao Tome

Aribo to beat Guatemalan player to incredible record if he starts against Sao Tome & Principe

Nigeria suffer a blow ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Príncipe

Irrespective of their form, the Falcons and Patriots of Sao Tome and Principe are clear underdogs heading into this encounter in Stade d’Agadir.

In terms of form, the Falcons have not had things easy, they have struggled to pick a point or win a game, losing 17 of their last 21.

Super Eagles of Nigeria training in Abuja.
In fact, they have lost their last five (5) and began the 2023 AFCON qualifiers with a heavy 5-1 loss to group leaders Guinea-Bissau.

For Nigeria, after an odd run of five matches without a win, the Super Eagles finally ended that poor run with a narrow 2-1 win over Sierra Leone.

35-year-old Luis Leal is Sao Tome and Principe captain and all-time top scorer (8)
The Eagles had to survive a scare from the Leone Stars, who netted first, to give new boss, Peseiro, his first competitive victory since his appointment.

Well, nothing much to be said here as Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe will be battling each other for the very first time.

The Falcons and Patriots team have never really qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations and will be facing the Eagles for the very first time at this stage of the competition.

Sao Tome and Principe will take to the pitch with a fully fit squad to pick from as they look to end that poor run of games.

Super Eagles of Nigeria are already in Morocco to face São Tomé and Principe
Their visitors, Super Eagles, are set to be without stand-in skipper, William Troost-Ekong, who limped off against Sierra Leone the last time with a thigh injury. Also, a major doubt for Nigeria is Lorient defensive schemer, Innocent Bonke.

Sao Tome and Principe Predicted Starting XI

Braganca; Soares, Ivonaldo Viegas, Nilton, Nazare; Iniesta, Aldair, Eba Viegas, Edmilson Viegas; Rocha, Leal.

Nigeria Predicted Starting XI

Uzoho; Aina, Balogun, Ajayi, Bassey; Iwobi, Aribo, Simon, Chukwueze; Osimhen, Dessers

