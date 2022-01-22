AFCON2021: Top 10 Pulse of the Day Moments from the Group Stage

Algeria and Ghana were the biggest casualties of the first round of the competition in Cameroon, but what were the biggest moments of the group stages?

I have selected ten of the best moments courtesy of the Pulse of the Day, with Nigeria's very own Kelechi Iheanacho featured.

Kelechi Iheanacho's opener against Egypt

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho capped off arguably the best performance of the competition after three matchdays with the best goal as well.

The Super Eagles put up a solid performance to kick off their campaign with a solid 1-0 victory over Mohamed Salah-led Egypt.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Senior man Kelz, Iheanacho, was the hero that day for the Nigerian Super Eagles as he produced a senior goal in the first half to sink the Pharaohs in the opening game.

It was indeed an audacious and beautiful effort worthy of winning any match anywhere and anytime.

Mohamed Kamara's denies Algeria with seven save

While Sierra Leone is unfortunately out, the streets won't forget in a hurry the brilliance of their young goalkeeper, Mohamed Kamara.

Standard

The 22-year-old produced one of the performances of the tournament to help the Leone Stars hold champions, Algeria, in their first AFCON game in 26 years.

Plying his trade in a local side in Sierra Leone, Kamara made no fewer than seven saves en route winning the man of the match award in the goalless draw.

Ali Aboeshren's two-min villain-to-hero blitz

The story of Sudan's first clean sheet in the AFCON for over three decades won't be complete without Ali Aboeshren's two-minute blitz.

AFP

After what has been a good display from the goalkeeper, he gave conceded a late penalty to Guinea-Bissau when he fouled substitute Steve Ambri.

Moments later, he made amends and denied Pele (not that one) to earn the Jediane Falcons a share of the spoils. He was also named man of the match, the second goalkeeper to take win the award in the competition.

Ibrahim Mounkoro emerges star in controversial Mali, Tunisia match

It took grace for the Malian shot-stopper to deny Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe, who wrongly sent off a Tunisian player and blew the final whistle twice before the regular 90 minutes, this particular award.

Pulse Nigeria

With the Eagles of Mali ahead thanks to an early second-half penalty from Ibrahim Kone, the Carthage Eagles were given a golden chance of their own when the VAF intervened to award a penalty in the 77th minute.

Mounkoro stood tall to keep away Wahbi Khaziri's strike to ensure Mali kicked off their tournament with a win. He was also named as man of the match in the bizarre tie.

Ekambi inspires Cameroon's indomitable performance against Ethiopia

An excellent display from the trio of the man of the match, Toko Ekambi, Vincent Aboubakar, AFCON 2021 top scorer with five goals, and Collins Fai, who leads the assists chart, inspired the host to the first goal-fest of the 33rd AFCON.

Pulse Nigeria

Ekambi and Aboubakar scored a brace each, while Fai assisted two of the goals as the Indomitable Lions thrashed Ethiopia 4-1 n their second match of the competition.

Salim Ben Boina heroics save Comoros from major embarrassment

Yes, it has been the tournament of the goalkeepers in Cameroon as you can see with this Comoros shot-stopper putting on a show against Morocco.

AFP via Getty Images

The Atlas Lions were in a rampaging mood and wanted to break AFCON scoring records in the game, but Boina made a remarkable seven saves, including a triple save to ensure a respectable result in the end.

While Morocco eventually won 2-0, this 30-year-old, who plays in the French fifth tier, was named man of the match after singlehandedly saving his debutant country from the wrong side of history.

Esteban Orozco-led Equatorial Guinea shocks Champions Algeria

One of the biggest moments of the tournament so far was when Esteban Orozco converted from close range to inspire Equatorial Guinea to a famous 1-0 win over champions, Algeria.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nzalang Nacional really set Les Fennecs on their way home with this result, Esteban reacted quickest to tuck home from a loose ball in the 70th minute for a famous win.

Garry Rodrigues magic gets the job done for Cape Verde

Cape Verde held host Cameroon to a 1-1 draw in their final group match with the equaliser from the Blue Shark a thing of beauty.

Pulse Nigeria

Vincent Aboubakar netted his fifth of the tournament to put the home side ahead in the first half.

But Garry Rodrigues equalised just a few minutes into the second half with what is indeed one of the goals of the competition so far.

Ahmed Mogni's late goal breaks Ghanaian hearts

To be very honest, I don't think I will be forgiven by Nigerians if this moment isn't included in this very special list.

Pulse Nigeria

Edging Achraf Hakimi's stunning free-kick in Morocco's entertaining 2-2 draw, Ahmed Mogni's second goal of the day ensured the Black Stars of Ghana exited Cameroon with just a point from a possible nine.

While his first of the day was declared goal of the day, it was Mogni's second that is on the spotlight here, an instinctive finish from six yards out to restore Comoros' lead after Ghana came back from two goals down.

The Gambia takes down Tunisia to qualify

The final Pulse of the Day Moment came down to a battle between Iheanacho's audacious outside-of-the-boot assist against Guinea-Bissau, Cote d'Ivoire's clinical display and thrashing of defending champions, Algeria, and then, the Gambia's Scorpions, who left it late to shock Tunisia and finish second in Group F.

AFP

Ablie Jallow's late goal and Boubacarr Gaye's penalty save inspired the Scorpions to a second-place finish in a group that had Mali and Tunisia as favourites.

That win was a historic moment for the Gambia as it earned them a spot in the Round of 16 for the first time in what is their debut tournament.

There you have it, the top 10 Pulse of the Day Moments from the group stage at the AFCON2021.