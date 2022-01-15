AFCON2021: Salah off the mark as Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau ends in controversy

The Pharaohs get the job done against a stubborn Guinea-Bissau in Group D

Seven-time champions of the Africa Cup of Nations Egypt have secured their first win at the AFCON2021 after a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau.

Mohamed Salah proved to be the hero as his 69th-minute goal saw Egypt put behind them that defeat to Nigeria in the opener.

Guinea-Bissau will feel hard-done after VAR controversially disallowed an excellent Mama Balde late strike that would have earned them a point against the Phaorahs.

Egypt move up to second in Group D on three points, three behind leaders and already qualified Nigeria.

Guinea-Bissau is third on one point, the same as Sudan, which is rooted to the bottom of the group.

