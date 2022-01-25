AFCON2021: Comoros gives Cameroon a scare; M'Changama featured as Pulse of the Day

Izuchukwu Akawor
Relive all the key and biggest moments from each matchday at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations

Youssouf M'Changama in a warm embrace with Chaker Alhadhur.
Day three of the knockout stages produced some interesting moments as Gambia and hosts, Cameroon's Indomitable Lions became the latest nations to book their spots in the quarterfinals.

Gambia saw off Guinea, while Cameroon overcame a gallant Comoros side to set up a quarterfinal head-to-head between them.

But which of the moments from the two clashes in the round of 16 was worthy of the Pulse of the Day?

While left-back and emergency goalkeeper, Chaker Alhadhur had more than two memorable moments against the hosts, including that excellent double save in the second half, the Pulse of Day goes to his teammate, Youssouf M'Changama.

Youssouf M'Changama celebrates his stunning goal.
With Cameroon leading 2-0 thanks to goals in either half from the duo of Toko Ekambi and AFCON 2021 top scorer, Vincent Aboubakar, who has now scored six times in four matches, a magical moment from M'Changama ensured a tensed final minutes in that round of 16 tie.

Depleted by COVID-19, a left-back in goal, playing with 10 men and 2-0, M'Changama pulled a goal back via a free-kick from over 40 yards out - a goal of the tournament contender indeed to ensure a frantic end to the game as they chased an unlikely comeback.

Chaker Alhadhur Comoros (Twitter/CAF)
However, the goal turned out to be nothing but consolation in the end for the Les Coelecantes, who bow out of the competition with their heads held high after a valiant display in their debut campaign.

Cameroon progressed to the quarterfinal in the end where they will face another debutant in the Scorpions of the Gambia, who defeated Syli Nationale 1-0 earlier in the day in the first match of the day.

Musa Barrow (C) celebrates with his Gambia teammates after scoring against Guinea
Musa Barrow (C) celebrates with his Gambia teammates after scoring against Guinea AFP

Musa Barrow was the hero for the Gambians, with his second goal of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON2021, taking his country into the last 8.

Izuchukwu Akawor

