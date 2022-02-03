AFCON2021: Cameroon (1)0-0(3) Egypt - Player Ratings

Izuchukwu Akawor
It's Mohamed Salah against Sadio Mane in the final of the AFCON2021 this Sunday

Egypt's hero, Gabaski celebrates with his teammates after they booked their place in the final.
Egypt's hero, Gabaski celebrates with his teammates after they booked their place in the final.

A heroic performance from reserve goalkeeper Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal helped Egypt book a place in the final of the AFCON2021 this Sunday.

Gabaski saved two penalties as the Pharaohs defeated Cameroon 3-1 in a dramatic shootout after a goalless draw after 120 minutes of football during their semifinal clash at the Olembe stadium in Yaoundé on Thursday.

Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal (C) saved two penalties in the shoot-out
Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal (C) saved two penalties in the shoot-out

The 33-year-old once again played a pivotal role as the seven-time champions will meet Senegal. who defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 in the other semifinal clash in the final of the 33rd AFCON on Sunday.

While the biggest names heading into this game, the likes of Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi and Mohamed Salah all had a quiet outing in the semifinal tie, Abougabal turned out the hero as the game was decided on penalties.

Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates with teammates after a penalty shoot-out win over hosts Cameroon
Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates with teammates after a penalty shoot-out win over hosts Cameroon

Here are the player ratings for the semifinal clash between two of the most decorated nations in AFCON.

Cameroon: Onana 7; Castelletto 6, Ngadeu-Ngadjul 6, Tolo 6; Fai 6, Anguilla 5, Gouet 5, Hongla 5; Aboubakar 5, Ekambi 6

Subs: Siliki n/a, N'Jie n/a, Bassoon n/a, Moukoudi n/a, Onana n/a

Egypt: Gabaski 8; Kamal 6, Abdelmonem 6, Welsh 6, Fotouh 6; Elneny 5.5, Fathi 6, Sulaya 6; Salah 6, Mohamed 6, Marmoush 6

Subs: Trezeguet 7, Sobhi 6, Ashour 5.5, Lasham n/a, Sherif n/a, Zizo n/a

