AFCON2021: Cameroon (1)0-0(3) Egypt - Player Ratings

Gabaski saved two penalties as the Pharaohs defeated Cameroon 3-1 in a dramatic shootout after a goalless draw after 120 minutes of football during their semifinal clash at the Olembe stadium in Yaoundé on Thursday.

The 33-year-old once again played a pivotal role as the seven-time champions will meet Senegal. who defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 in the other semifinal clash in the final of the 33rd AFCON on Sunday.

While the biggest names heading into this game, the likes of Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi and Mohamed Salah all had a quiet outing in the semifinal tie, Abougabal turned out the hero as the game was decided on penalties.

Here are the player ratings for the semifinal clash between two of the most decorated nations in AFCON.

Cameroon: Onana 7; Castelletto 6, Ngadeu-Ngadjul 6, Tolo 6; Fai 6, Anguilla 5, Gouet 5, Hongla 5; Aboubakar 5, Ekambi 6

Subs: Siliki n/a, N'Jie n/a, Bassoon n/a, Moukoudi n/a, Onana n/a

Egypt: Gabaski 8; Kamal 6, Abdelmonem 6, Welsh 6, Fotouh 6; Elneny 5.5, Fathi 6, Sulaya 6; Salah 6, Mohamed 6, Marmoush 6