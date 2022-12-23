The Confederation of African football will hold the draws of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations on Friday in Cairo, Egypt.
AFCON U20: Draws hold today as Flying Eagles know foes
The 12-nation tournament scheduled for February 19 to March 11, 2023, draws hold on Friday in Cairo, Egypt.
The Flying Eagles will know their group opponents from the draw for the next year.
The qualified countries for the tournament are hosts Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria, Benin, Senegal, The Gambia, Uganda, South Sudan, Mozambique, Zambia, Central African Republic and Congo.
Meanwhile, the head coach of Nigeria's U20 team has given Flying Eagles Christmas break after winning nine test games at the goal project, Abuja.
The Flying Eagles defeated Wikki Tourist, Lobi stars, Paul E-Sports, Capital City, Keffi Selected, AA Zaura, AS Roma Academy, and Kickers Academy in the warmup games.
The Flying Eagles embarked on a two-week recess and are expected to resume camp in the first week of January for the final phase of preparations of the Africa U20 in Egypt.
Flying Eagles’ coach Ladan Bosso is optimistic that the target in Egypt is to pick world cup ticket.
He said, “We already know it’s very cold now in Egypt and here in Nigeria it’s hot, so we have to acclimatize as soon as possible.
“As soon as we meet the deadline for the submission for our final squad in January, we will be good to go. We first must reach the semi-final, which will give us the ticket to the World Cup, and then we will see.”
