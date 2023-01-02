AFCON U-17: 21 Cameroonian 'youngsters' fail age test

30 players were called up by the West African nation for the AFCON U-17 qualification and mandated to take the test.

AFP

However, after the MRI test, only nine were able to pass the test with a whooping 21 players failing.

Cameroon confirms results

A press release made available through the body's official social media account shows that Fecacoot has swiftly acted to forestall any scandal.

"21 players out of the 30 currently in training have failed at the outcome of the MRI tests

"They were immediately removed from the group. Steps were immediately taken for their replacement. "

Fecafoot acted on President's directive

According to the statement, the body acted on the directive of President, Samuel Eto'o Fils.

AFP

"This action is the result of strict instructions given by the President of FECAFOOT acting under the mandate of the COMEX, in order to put an end to the tampering with civil status records which have, in the past, tarnished the image of the apex body of the Cameroon football," it added.