AFCON U-17: 21 Cameroonian 'youngsters' fail age test

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The players were sent packing after only nine out of 30 selected passed the mandatory test.

Cameroon's U-17 players.
Cameroon's U-17 players.

The Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot, has revealed that 70% of players selected to represent the country in the AFCON under 17 have failed the age test.

30 players were called up by the West African nation for the AFCON U-17 qualification and mandated to take the test.

Fecafoot has asked the players to leave the group.
Fecafoot has asked the players to leave the group.

However, after the MRI test, only nine were able to pass the test with a whooping 21 players failing.

A press release made available through the body's official social media account shows that Fecacoot has swiftly acted to forestall any scandal.

"21 players out of the 30 currently in training have failed at the outcome of the MRI tests

"They were immediately removed from the group. Steps were immediately taken for their replacement. "

According to the statement, the body acted on the directive of President, Samuel Eto'o Fils.

Samuel Eto'o on November 28, 2022.
Samuel Eto'o on November 28, 2022.

"This action is the result of strict instructions given by the President of FECAFOOT acting under the mandate of the COMEX, in order to put an end to the tampering with civil status records which have, in the past, tarnished the image of the apex body of the Cameroon football," it added.

The Federation has also announced that they are now working on replacing the ineligible players, who have been removed from the group. The qualification tournament is set to take place in Limbe, Cameroon.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
