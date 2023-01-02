The Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot, has revealed that 70% of players selected to represent the country in the AFCON under 17 have failed the age test.
AFCON U-17: 21 Cameroonian 'youngsters' fail age test
The players were sent packing after only nine out of 30 selected passed the mandatory test.
Recommended articles
30 players were called up by the West African nation for the AFCON U-17 qualification and mandated to take the test.
However, after the MRI test, only nine were able to pass the test with a whooping 21 players failing.
Cameroon confirms results
A press release made available through the body's official social media account shows that Fecacoot has swiftly acted to forestall any scandal.
"21 players out of the 30 currently in training have failed at the outcome of the MRI tests
"They were immediately removed from the group. Steps were immediately taken for their replacement. "
Fecafoot acted on President's directive
According to the statement, the body acted on the directive of President, Samuel Eto'o Fils.
"This action is the result of strict instructions given by the President of FECAFOOT acting under the mandate of the COMEX, in order to put an end to the tampering with civil status records which have, in the past, tarnished the image of the apex body of the Cameroon football," it added.
The Federation has also announced that they are now working on replacing the ineligible players, who have been removed from the group. The qualification tournament is set to take place in Limbe, Cameroon.
More from category
-
AFCON U20: Flying Eagles beats Wikki Tourists
-
NPFL: Alimi brothers join 3SC
-
Super Falcons star Ngozi Okobi celebrates 29th birthday with stunning photos