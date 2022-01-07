AFCON: 3 recent unforgettable underdog stories

Here is a deep dive into three unforgettable underdog stories in recent AFCON history, in no particular order.

Madagascar (2019)

IMAGO / Xinhua

Before the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, the most notable thing about the nation of Madagascar was the animated American movie franchise of the same name. Their biggest football-related achievement was that the then-CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad, is from Madagascar.

Even their qualification for the AFCON in 2019 came as a surprise, but no one could have predicted what the Barea would go on to accomplish at the tournament finals.

Madagascar went unbeaten and finished top of their first-ever AFCON group. They won the group with seven points, including a marquee 2-0 win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

What followed was an entertaining 2-2 draw in the round of 16 against DR Congo, which Madagascar won on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals.

That would prove to be their last stop though, as they were broken apart by an imperious Tunisian team at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo. 3-0 it ended, as did Madagascar’s fairytale AFCON, but they won the hearts of neutrals around Africa.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The mass attack and defence approach endeared them to the football faithful and made each one of their five games at the 2019 AFCON an interesting watch.

Burkina Faso (2013)

IMAGO / Richard Wareham

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa is famous for Nigeria winning it with a makeshift squad despite not being favourites. While that is impressive, the team they beat in the final had a more impressive tournament.

Burkina Faso finished top of Group C, ahead of eventual champions, Nigeria and then-defending champions Zambia.

The Stallions remained unbeaten in an unprecedented run to the final where they lost to Nigeria as earlier mentioned. Burkina Faso built a reputation for staunch defending coupled with sharp counterattacks.

IMAGO / Richard Wareham

They conceded just thrice in the entire tournament, a goal each in both games against Nigeria and a Mubarak Wakaso penalty against Ghana in the semi-finals were the only times they were breached.

Zambia (2012)

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Perhaps the biggest upset in African football history, Zambia’s 2012 AFCON campaign was the ultimate fairytale. Zambia were ranked 71st in the world heading into the AFCON, so needless to say they were not considered pre-tournament favourites by any means.

Herve Renard had his team playing high-intensity, quality football which drew on the emotion of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of the entire Zambian team and officials 19 years prior.

Zambia not only won the African Cup of Nations, but they also did it the hard way too. ‘Chipolopolo’ defeated Senegal, Ghana and the Ivory Coast on the way to glory, and scored in every game but the final which they won on penalties after a stalemate in regulation and extra time.

Players like Emmanuel Mayuka, Kennedy Mweene, Rainford Kalaba and Christopher Katongo stood out in those six memorable games for Zambia and shot themselves into mainstream popularity.

IMAGO / PanoramiC