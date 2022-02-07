AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Edouard Mendy was named the best goalkeeper at AFCON 2021 but here is why Gabaski deserved it more.

Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy
Senegal goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy won the award for best goalkeeper of the tournament for the just concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after helping his team to the title.

Mendy kept three clean sheets in five games and was on the winning team so this award should be a no-brainer but it is not on this occasion.

The goalkeeper on the losing end of the final, Egypt’s Gabaski arguably has a better case for the award than the eventual winner.

Gabaski was the reason Egypt kept clean sheets in the semi-final and final against Cameroon and Senegal, he kept the Pharaohs in it with multiple saves and dragged the games to extra time.

Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal
Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal Pulse Nigeria

Gabaski only played four games and two full games but he made an undeniable impact in each of those games. Starting with his first appearance which was predominantly an extra time display against Ivory Coast and then the penalty shootout in which he was the hero.

In the following game against Morocco, Gabaski saved three of the four shots he faced including a save of the tournament contender.

In the semi-final against Cameroon, Gabaski was Egypt’s highest-rated player and saved all three of Egypt’s shots on target and then went on to save two penalties in the shootout to send Egypt to the final.

Gabaski bailed Egypt out many times
Gabaski bailed Egypt out many times IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

In the final, Gabaski saved all eight shots he was tested with by the Senegalese including an early penalty from Sadio Mane in what was a man of the match display. Gabaski pretty much single-handedly took the game to extra time and then to penalties where he saved one out of five kicks.

Gabaski made eight saves in the final alone while Edouard Mendy made seven saves in the whole tournament. The best goalkeeper at this tournament is clear to see, Mohamed Abou Gabal popularly known as Gabaski.

Perhaps the fact that Mendy is the reigning best goalkeeper in the world makes him the more glamorous choice for CAF. Of course, they prefer the Chelsea goalkeeper in his prime as the goalkeeping face of the continent rather than a 33-year old breakout star.

Edouard-Mendy-Chelsea
Edouard-Mendy-Chelsea pulse senegal

But the truth is that Mendy was not the best goalkeeper at this tournament, he was heavily shielded by the staunch Senegalese defence.

That’s not to say he was not good, he made two outstanding saves in the final as well but the point is Gabaski was the better goalkeeper and should have the award to prove that.

