AFCON 2021: Who joins already-qualified Nigeria in the knockouts from Groups D, E and F?

Here are our predictions as to how Groups D, E and F would end.

Group D: Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Current Rankings:

Nigeria

Egypt

Guinea-Bissau

Sudan

Predicted Finish:

Nigeria is already guaranteed the first position in group D based on their head-to-head record with Egypt. A final group fixture against Guinea-Bissau would mean nothing for the Super Eagles with the team, most likely fielding an altered starting XI to rest their big names. A weakened side should give Guinea-Bissau a chance to get something out of this, however, Nigeria would win the day, grinding out a slim win and taking away 9 points in Group D.

AFP

While Egypt can no longer finish first in Group D, they would ensure they treat their last group fixture - against Sudan - a bit more seriously than they treated Guinea-Bissau. Expect Egypt’s highest-scoring fixture to come in round three of the group. They should certainly finish runners-up and claim a total of 6 points.

Guinea-Bissau is currently third in Group D by goal difference, despite having drawn one and lost one like Sudan. A final group game against Nigeria might seem to them like a game the Nigerians will want to throw away, but it should end in another defeat for them, although, a light one. By ending as 3rd with just 1 point, they would miss out on the chance to qualify as one of the four best losers.

Sudan, unlike Guinea-Bissau who takes on an already qualified side, face heavyweights in Egypt, who are uncertain about qualification. While the Sudanese might attempt to take Group D’s second qualification ticket for themselves, it would backfire, leaving them well open for to Egyptians to do their bidding. They should end in last place with 1 point.

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Pulse Nigeria

Current Rankings:

Ivory Coast

Equatorial Guinea

Sierra Leone

Algeria

Predicted Finish:

Ivory Coast comes up in a tough encounter with Algeria in their final group game. While the Elephants might have gained valuable points from their first two games to lead Group E, they would need more points to finish there. A tough fixture with Algeria might not entirely go their way, but they should end in 1st position with 5 points.

After a draw and a win in their first two group games, Equatorial Guinea know a win would be more than important when they play Sierra Leone. How since they both need the game, it should end evenly with Equatorial Guinea taking a total of 4 points, and ending Group E as runners-up.

Draws against Algeria and Ivory Coast have put Sierra Leone in a good position to finish well in Group E. Finishing with a least a draw against Equatorial Guinea, however, will go down as finishing well for Sierra Leone as they will end in third with 3 points, and qualify as one of the four best losers.

AFP

Algeria missed an opportunity to increase its points as it lost to Equatorial Guinea. A stiffer game in Ivory Coast awaits the African champions who might toil but get little out of the game. They should end in the group in a surprise last place, with 2 points.

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

Current Rankings:

Gambia

Mali

Tunisia

Mauritania

Predicted Finish:

Mali, currently second in Group F take on the easiest team in the group - Mauritania on the final day. Having defeated Tunisia in their first game, and drawn with Gambia )who are surprisingly leading the pack at the moment). Mali should find it easy past Mauritania and win the group with 7 points.

Gambia has not just been a surprise in Group F, but also a threat. Their 1-1 draw with Mali meant they would have one foot in the knockouts of their first-ever AFCON tournament. Going against Tunisia in their final group game, they would give their all and like their game against Mali, be rewarded with another draw. They should finish as runners-up with 5 points.

AFP

Tunisia moved from last to third in Group F when they thrashed Mauritania 4-0 in their second group game, thereby earning their first three points in the group. Unfortunately, that should also be their last three points as Gambia would put up a deserving first in their final group game. With points shared with Gambia, Tunisia would be forced to settle for a third-place finish with 4 points. Their points should be however be enough to secure them a spot in the knockout stages as one of the four best losers.