AFCON 2021: Where the game was won and lost for Cameroon & Gambia

The hosts were pre-game favourites against Gambia but the possibility of them getting stung by the Scorpions was also something to be wary of.

Gambia have carved out a reputation as giant-killers and won the hearts of neutral fans with the performances and results in their maiden AFCON appearance.

But there was to be no upset here as Cameroon dominated proceedings and made the talent deficit between both teams very obvious.

AFP

Where it was won

Gambia had defended staunchly in their previous four games and had not conceded from open play before this game but Cameroon knew exactly what to do.

The hosts knew it would be pointless to try to play through Gambia's low block so they played around it and judging by how the game went, it is safe to say the Gambians did not prepare for that possibility.

Cameroon have been a wide team throughout AFCON 2021 but they stepped it up several notches against Gambia, whipping in 32 crosses in this game alone.

For context, Gambia only attempted nine, and Cameroon crossed the ball at least 10 more times than they did in any of their previous four games.

Coach Antonio Conceicao showed tactical ingenuity and not only good ability to read the game but also adjust to the situation on the pitch.

The decision to feature Ngamaleu on the wide right for some portions of the game confused Gambia because Collins Fai was the official right wing-back.

Those two out wide wreaked havoc especially in the first half, often inter changing between one another for the right to bomb forward or cross from deeper areas.

In the first half, Vincent Aboubakar stuck to Gambia's 20-year old centre-back, James Gomez, looking to prey on the rookie and he succeeded on multiple occasions.

Gambia's other centre-back, the more experienced Omar Colley noticed this development and did his best to cover the deficiencies of his young partner.

Conceicao saw this as an opportunity and used it to Cameroon's advantage in the second half by deploying Aboubakar as a decoy. Abubakar did well enough to draw the attention of both centre-backs to create more space for his strike partner Karl Toko-Ekambi.

Pulse Live Uganda

The fact that Toko-Ekambi scored both goals to win the game lends credence to this theory.

Where it was lost

Gambia only has two efforts on goal in this game and only one on target. Cameroon had 18 shot attempts for comparison with seven of those on target.

The initial plan for Gambia was to defend well and hope to get something on the counterattack but it was obvious the plan was not working but they still did not change it.

They were lucky enough to go into half-time on level terms thanks to their goalkeeper, at which point structural and tactical changes were desperately needed.

Pulse Nigeria

They came out in the second half and played the same way they did in the first, needless to say, Cameroon converted two of their numerous chances to win the game.

It looks like this one was lost mentally by the Gambians, they never looked like a team with winning belief.