AFCON 2021: What to expect as the Quarter-finals kick off today

Although wits might differ for the last eight teams in Africa's prestigious competition, all eight would dream they could be named champions after the finals on 6th February.

Gambia vs Cameroon

Gambia, like Cape Verde in 2013, have made it to the quarter-finals on their first attempt, defeating Guinea in the round of 16 with their umpteenth 1-0 scoreline. Although Cameroon will present a different level of attack - much than Gambia experienced against Guinea, Tunisia, Mali and Mauritania combined - Gambia should be able to stave off the hosts.

Cameroon have not struggled for goals in either of their four games at the competition. Scoring nine goals in four games should be reason enough to score the ambitious debutants.

But in Gambia, Cameroon faces the best-ever defence they've played against at this AFCON. Cameroon would be so carried away with scoring that they will create openings in their defence for Gambia to sting them. And, with Gambia's record in their last five competitive games, conceding against them first means losing a game.

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia

A penalty shootout saw Burkina Faso get into the quarter-finals after a wasteful 120 minutes of action against Gabon. Should such wastefulness be on display against Tunisia, the 2013 AFCON finalists will rue their mistakes. But barring any wasted chances, the Tunisian defence should find it difficult to hold Burkina Faso's attack party.

Against Nigeria, Tunisia played on the defensive, wadding off any kind of dangerous play the Nigerians wanted to exhibit. For their game against Burkina Faso, they will meet a similar attack. Unfortunately for Tunisia who will sit back for most of the game in a bid to hit on the break, Burkina Faso would have learnt from Nigeria's mistake and attack with more diversity.

Egypt vs Morocco

Egypt goes into this all-important encounter knowing that they are the underdogs of this fixture - based on general performance at the AFCON.

Although they have been able to work on their defence since their Group D opening defeat to Nigeria, the Egyptians might be caught napping against a very resilient Moroccan attack. But the good thing for them is that they've also worked on their attack and should find their way back into the game.

Morocco's comeback win over Malawi showed that they will refuse to go down if stung first.

The 1976 champions who play their North African rivals Egypt will refuse to be in the situation they were in with Malawi, against the Pharaohs. Hence, they will go for goals first. Perhaps, they will get want they want but urgency for a second could be their undoing, as Egypt should see it as a chance to capitalize.

At full-time, this affair should be inseparable, come in 'operation penalties'.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea

Senegal were unconvincing against Cape Verde in the round of 16 before the aid of two red cards had them running riot against the minnows.

Against Equatorial Guinea, they might not get such luck and should struggle more. Senegal though, despite being unimpressive since the beginning of the competition, have run into a bit of luck or more per game. This is something they could use one more time to make a bold step into the semi-finals.

Equatorial Guinea's time at the competition should come to an end not because they will play poorly against the Senegalese, but, because like every other side Senegal has played (save for Guinea), they will end up unlucky.