AFCON 2021: What did we learn from Nigeria's victory over Egypt?

What are the lessons we learnt from that opening Group D game.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi celebrate Nigeria's winner against Egypt at the 2021 AFCON (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has continued to live up to its reputation of producing nail-biting encounters, with the latest game between Nigeria and Egypt being another thriller.

The Super Eagles were able to defeat the powerful Pharaohs of Egypt by 1-0. The scorecard did not do justice to the exciting show of skill and determination that was on display throughout the game.

For Nigeria, the goal came through a stunning effort by AFCON-debutant Kelechi Iheanacho as Augustine Eguavoen’s side outplayed the 7-time AFCON winners. However, it was not a fluke victory as the Super Eagles have consistently troubled the Pharaohs in the past as well. In fact, Nigeria have won 4 of their last 9 encounters, adding a glorious chapter in their ongoing rivalry.

For the Egyptians, it was a case of wasted opportunities as their lack of creativity in the midfield proved to be their undoing. A consistently disappointing technique of sending long balls over the defense culminated in the loss of possession and penetration.

Nigeria on the other hand, came with a set game plan and stuck to their strategy. Aribo was more effective as his usage was increased by letting him run into advanced positions and create threatening situations.

All in all, it was a well-deserved victory and puts the Super Eagles in a strong position. The squad is flying high after securing a win against a team that comprises some of the biggest names in the game. This is sure to increase their confidence in the knock-out stage, so fans will be in for some amazing football by the Super Eagles in the next round.

