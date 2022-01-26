AFCON 2021: Round of 16 – Tactical Match-ups (Wednesday)

On paper, this was the most high-profile Round of 16 tie, on account of the status of these two nations.

On a tactical level, it promises to be the most fascinating too.

Egypt have been hugely underwhelming so far. Against Nigeria, they looked bereft of both ideas and basic tactical rigour, and they were unconvincing in narrow wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan. However, Carlos Queiroz seems to have finally settled on a starting selection, whereas earlier in the tournament he fielded a number of players out of position.

The Pharaohs are a fairly ordinary side with little by way of a distinct style beyond tidy ball circulation in the middle of the park and a good defensive structure out of possession.

Which is precisely why they can cause Cote d’Ivoire problems.

The Elephants came through Group E without defeat, and have a highly vertical, transitional style of play that arguably gets the best out of their blockbuster final third actors.

Patrice Beaumelle’s side were rampant against reigning champions Algeria, eliminating them in a match that was almost like watching basketball. By encouraging a stretched, end-to-end match, not only is the skill and flair of their forwards magnified, but their physical advantages in midfield also come to the fore even more.

It takes two to tango, though.

Without an overly creative profile in midfield, Cote d’Ivoire need space to break into. They will not get that against Egypt, and crucially they will not have the numerical advantage in midfield that they enjoyed against Algeria.

The key here will be closing down and exploiting Jean Michael Seri, who plays an important role in possession for the Ivorians. If Elneny (or Hamdy Fathy) pushes up to shut him down, it would severely limit Cote d’Ivoire’s progression. Factor in Mohamed Salah, whose presence will likely keep Ghislain Konan more circumspect, and Egypt have the tools to not only neuter the Elephants, but hurt them to boot.

Mali v Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea have been one of the most settled sides in terms of their selection at this AFCON.

The two banks of defence and midfield have stayed almost consistent – the only deviation being the introduction of Josete Miranda on the left against Sierra Leone. Under coach Juan Micha, the Equatoguineans are well organised behind the ball and attack asymmetrically, with Iban Salvador staying high and having licence to drift inside with the ball, and the opposite winger tucking narrow into midfield to allow the left-back play a more attacking role than the right-back.

A transitional side that attacks quickly (only Gambia and Malawi made it out of the Group Stage with a lower share of possession), they will have little qualms facing a Mali side that monopolises possession and counterpresses with great coordination. If they cannot win the ball, they will foul to prevent the transition; to make the point: they are 19th for tackles, but third for fouls.

Mohamed Magassouba’s men have a problem: they frequently dominate territory and ball, but turning that into goals has proven difficult so far. Three of their four goals have come from the penalty spot, which while a good indication of the mental stress that comes off being without the ball for extended periods, also shows there are concerns with their conversion.