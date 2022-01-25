AFCON 2021: Round of 16 – Tactical Match-ups (Tuesday)

Senegal are a difficult watch at times, which is not something you expect to hear about a team as highly-ranked as they are. Despite featuring some of the finest attacking talent on the continent, the Teranga Lions only scored one goal in three matches, and that came from the penalty spot.

Their system is a 4-4-2, but against Malawi they were set up in a 4-3-3. In either shape, the problem is the same: with no creativity in the middle, a lot depends on (a) the wingers/full-backs, and (b) Sadio Mane.

Unsurprisingly then, Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr has been heavily involved, providing progression and highly mercurial crossing. Beyond him, it is unclear how Senegal intend to create chances or manipulate opposition blocks with a midfield of Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate and Idrissa Gueye.

pulse senegal

Their approach against Cape Verde’s 3-4-3 will be interesting to observe. The system against Malawi seems the more logical pick here, but it had the effect of taking Mane away from central areas, and Senegal looked extremely flat and turgid in midfield in that game, so Cisse might consider a return to the flat 4-4-2 worth it.

If so, expect this to be an extremely scrappy match with few chances. It might actually be worth it for the Blue Sharks to drop Jamiro Monteiro into midfield, even if only to help them gain superiority in that zone and play forward or to the wing-backs. This was an avenue by which Zimbabwe created openings against Senegal, and it would also help defensively, especially with keeping compactness and denying Mane space to drop into.

It is difficult to see how Cape Verde can break Senegal down, however. They do not put a ton of pressure on, and their possession game is much too prosaic to trouble what is a solid Senegal back line. Look for Cisse’s side to sit off and try to hit on the break.

Morocco v Malawi

Malawi are making a quite vague coaching arrangement work, and have been quietly impressive at this AFCON. Though they ended up finishing third in Group B, had a late penalty award against Senegal not been controversially rescinded after a VAR review, the Flames might have actually won the group outright!

AFP

They have varied their system across the three games, but one consistent feature has been their competitiveness in the middle of the pitch. They are far from passive, even though the pressure is not full-court. Instead, they engage aggressively from a mid block, transition quickly (their front two – a constant feature irrespective of shape – enables this) and seek to finish attacks in order to avoid getting caught out themselves. This can sometimes mean shots from suboptimal positions, but that is a trade-off they find preferable.

Against Morocco, they will have their work cut out, however.

Vahid Halilhodzic’s side have been quietly impressive, handling key absences in midfield and attack with equanimity. The system is mostly a 4-3-3, although the Bosnian made a change in the final group match against Gabon, with a place in the Round of 16 already safe.

Here, it is likely he will revert to the default; while using a diamond in midfield would give them superiority, it would also be easier for Malawi to defend.

Pulse Nigeria

Considering how high Achraf Hakimi and Adam Masina play, a lot will depend on the positioning of the wide central midfielders to cover the half spaces when the ball is turned over. This is the area of the pitch into which Malawi will seek to break, with striker Gabadinho Mhango in strong form.

Getting the balance right in this regard will be key for Morocco defensively, but on the offensive side of things, they will be difficult for the Flames to contain. The Atlas Lions can constrict teams, penning them into their own half, using width and depth and getting runners into the box incessantly.