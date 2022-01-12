AFCON 2021: Gradel's stunner downs resilient Equatorial Guinea

The Elephants overcame the spirited Nzalang Nacional 0-1 courtesy of a stunning goal from captain Max-Alain Gradel in the 6th minute.

After group favourites and defending champions, Algeria, slipped in their opener against Sierra Leone, both teams went into this game knowing a win would boost their chances of making it out of the group.

And the Ivory Coast started on the best possible not when Gradel latched on to a loose ball from the Equatorial Guinea defenders to rifle home what turned out to be the winner.

Equatorial Guinea responded positively to going behind in the first half and created some very good chances in the second half.

Iban Salvador was the first to come close in the 49th minute but the wide forward was only able to shoot way wide.

And just after the hour mark, with just the goalkeeper at his mercy, Emiliano Nsue missed Equatorial Guinea's best chance of the game as his tame effort was easily saved by Ali Sangare in goal for the CIV.

Ivory Coast also had chances late on to put the game to bed, Nicolas Pepe was denied by a brilliant save from Manuel Sapunga in the 80th minute before fellow substitute, Wilfred Zaha, watched in agony as his effort in added time went narrowly wide.

In the end, the Ivorians held on for the three points which sees them take charge of Group E, while Equatorial Guinea find themselves rooted at the bottom.