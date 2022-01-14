AFCON 2021: Gabon Vs. Ghana Player Ratings

The match seemed to be heading in favour of Milovan Rajevac's men as they led Gabon for most of the game courtesy of Andre Ayew's 19th-minute opener.

Ayew, Allevinah shine in Gabon Vs. Ghana

The former Swansea City forward put in an energetic display for the Black Stars but ultimately it was not enough to secure the Ghanaians their first win of the tournament.

Dede Ayew Pulse Ghana

Gabon kept pushing till they found a much-deserved equaliser in the 88th minute through substitute Jim Allevinah.

The Clermont midfielder was full of life, running, and threat since he came on for Denis Bounga in the 53rd minute.

There were impressive performances from both sides, though Black Stars' captain Andre Ayew was chosen as the Man of the Match. Here are the player ratings for both sides.

Gabon Starting XI: Amonome - 6.0; Oyono - 6.5, Ecuele Manga - 7.0, Assoumou - 5.5; Obiang - 6.5, Martinsson (67') - 5.5, Poko - 6.0, Autchanga (76') - 6.0; Kanga - 6.5, Bouanga (53') - 6.5, Boupendza - 7.0

Gabon Substitutes - Allevinah (53') - 7.5, Ella (67') - 5.5, Moucketou-Moussounda (76') - 6.0.

Ghana Starting XI: Wollacott - 6.0; Yiadom - 7.0, Djiku - 6.5, Amartey - 6.5, Rahman - 5.5; Baba (65') - 6.0, Partey - 6.5, Kyereh - 6.5; Andre Ayew (90') - 7.5, Sulemana (61') - 5.5, Jordan Ayew (90') - 6.5.