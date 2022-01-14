AFCON 2021: Gabon Vs. Ghana Player Ratings

Damola Ogungbe
Andre Ayew and Jim Allevinah were the star players as Gabon held Ghana 1-1 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Group C's fourth game

Ghana and Gabon played out a pulsating 1-1 draw at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Friday night as the West Africans continue to falter at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The match seemed to be heading in favour of Milovan Rajevac's men as they led Gabon for most of the game courtesy of Andre Ayew's 19th-minute opener.

The former Swansea City forward put in an energetic display for the Black Stars but ultimately it was not enough to secure the Ghanaians their first win of the tournament.

Andre Ayew has now scored 10 goals in AFCON finals, the highest by any Ghanaian
Gabon kept pushing till they found a much-deserved equaliser in the 88th minute through substitute Jim Allevinah.

The Clermont midfielder was full of life, running, and threat since he came on for Denis Bounga in the 53rd minute.

There were impressive performances from both sides, though Black Stars' captain Andre Ayew was chosen as the Man of the Match. Here are the player ratings for both sides.

Gabon Starting XI: Amonome - 6.0; Oyono - 6.5, Ecuele Manga - 7.0, Assoumou - 5.5; Obiang - 6.5, Martinsson (67') - 5.5, Poko - 6.0, Autchanga (76') - 6.0; Kanga - 6.5, Bouanga (53') - 6.5, Boupendza - 7.0

Gabon Substitutes - Allevinah (53') - 7.5, Ella (67') - 5.5, Moucketou-Moussounda (76') - 6.0.

Ghana Starting XI: Wollacott - 6.0; Yiadom - 7.0, Djiku - 6.5, Amartey - 6.5, Rahman - 5.5; Baba (65') - 6.0, Partey - 6.5, Kyereh - 6.5; Andre Ayew (90') - 7.5, Sulemana (61') - 5.5, Jordan Ayew (90') - 6.5.

Ghana Substitutes: Addo (61') - 5.5, Paintsil (65') - 6.0, Tetteh (90') - N/A, Issahaku (90') - N/A.

