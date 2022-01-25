AFCON 2021: Cameroon 2 Vs 1 Comoros Player Ratings

The host nation were bullish in their display but they met an equally spirited side in Comoros as the competition debutants refused to go down without a fight.

Cameroon had the competition's leading scorer Vincent Aboubakar in their Arsenal as well as Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting while Karl Toko Ekambi and Collins Fai were as instrumental as ever.

On the other hand, the Coelacanths were without all three goalkeepers (due to injury and coronavirus) but Ajaccio left-back Chaker Alhadhur was selected as a stand-in goalkeeper and the 30-year-old did well enough.

AFP

Goals from Ekambi (29') and Aboubakar (70') swung the match in Cameroon's favour before Youssouf M'Changama scored a stunning free-kick in the 80th minute to half the deficit but Cameroon held on for a slim victory.

M'Changama was selected as the Man of the Match, an award that could as well be handed to any of the 10 Comorian players that played for over 80 minutes after Nadjim Abdou was shown the red card in the 7th minute.

Here are the player ratings from the Cameroon Vs. Comoros game:

Cameroon Starting XI: Onana - 6.5; Fai - 7.0, Castelletto - 6.5, Ngadeu-Ngadjui - 6.5, Tolo - 7.0; Ngamaleu (63') - 6.5, Anguissa (84') - 7.0, Hongla - 7.0 Ekambi (77') - 7.5; Choupo-Moting (63') - 6.5, Aboubakar (77') - 7.5

Substitutes: N'jie (63') - 6.5, Bassogog (63') - 6.0, Lea Siliki (77') - 6.0, Bahoken (77') - 6.0, Onana (84') - N/A.

Comoros Starting XI: Alhadhur - 7.0; Zahary - 6.0, M. Youssouf (89') - 6.5, Abdou - 4.0, Bakari - 6.0; M'Changama - 7.5, B. Youssouf (75') - 6.0, Abdullah - 5.5, Bachirou - 7.0; El Fardou Ben - 7.0, Mogni (52') - 5.5