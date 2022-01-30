AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Egypt, Senegal joined Cameroon, Burkina Faso in the semi-finals

For Egypt, they had to survive the scare of 120 minutes for the second consecutive time before securing their spot in the next stage of the competition. A 1-0 win in normal regulation time for Senegal was enough. But what lessons did both quarter-final games leave us with?

Salah keeps showing why he is one of the best players in the world

Mohamed Salah inspired an Egyptian comeback in their quarter-final clash with Morocco as the Pharaohs' captain scored one and assisted another in extra time to aid the seven-time African champions to a 2-1 victory.

AFP

Salah's goal which came in the second half of the game, although a simple tap-in, showed the brilliance of a player who possessed a striker's instinct. The Liverpool man was in a perfect position at the right time, ready to pounce on any loose ball in the opponent's box - an act he carried out without interference. For Egypt's second, it was all Salah again, this time, exhibiting some exquisite build-up play before slotting a beautiful pass to substitute Mahmoud Trezeguet to score the game's winner.

Morocco learnt nothing from their round of 16 win over Malawi

After throwing away a 1-0 lead, Morocco got eliminated from the competition to lose 2-1 to Egypt after extra time. It was a disappointing performance considering they came from behind to defeat Malawi 2-1 in the round of 16.

Twitter/@CAF_online

After going ahead in the first-half thanks to a Sofiane Boufal penalty. Morocco granted Egypt lots of space in their box. Both Egyptian goals in the second half (from Salah) and the first half of extra time (from Trezeguet) came from players unmarked in the 12-yard. Something Vahid Halilhodzic's side should have known better not to let happen, considering they had knocked out Malawi in an almost similar fashion.

Mendy might be the best in the world, but Equatorial Guinea didn't care

While Senegal were putting goals past Equatorial Guinea to secure their spot in the semi-finals of the AFCON, Juan Micha's side became the first side at this AFCON to find a way past Eduoard Mendy in Senegal's goal.

AP