AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Egypt, Senegal joined Cameroon, Burkina Faso in the semi-finals

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The AFCON 2021 will see Egypt battle Cameroon, and Senegal take a Burkina Faso

Famara Diedhiou celebrates wildly after scoring the opener against Equatorial Guinea.
Famara Diedhiou celebrates wildly after scoring the opener against Equatorial Guinea.

Egypt and Senegal joined hosts Cameroon and 2013 finalists Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday after quarter-final victories over Morocco and Equatorial Guinea, respectively.

For Egypt, they had to survive the scare of 120 minutes for the second consecutive time before securing their spot in the next stage of the competition. A 1-0 win in normal regulation time for Senegal was enough. But what lessons did both quarter-final games leave us with?

Mohamed Salah inspired an Egyptian comeback in their quarter-final clash with Morocco as the Pharaohs' captain scored one and assisted another in extra time to aid the seven-time African champions to a 2-1 victory.

Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates after Mahmoud Trezeguet (R) scored the goal that gave Egypt victory over Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final in Yaounde on Sunday.
Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates after Mahmoud Trezeguet (R) scored the goal that gave Egypt victory over Morocco in an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final in Yaounde on Sunday. AFP

Salah's goal which came in the second half of the game, although a simple tap-in, showed the brilliance of a player who possessed a striker's instinct. The Liverpool man was in a perfect position at the right time, ready to pounce on any loose ball in the opponent's box - an act he carried out without interference. For Egypt's second, it was all Salah again, this time, exhibiting some exquisite build-up play before slotting a beautiful pass to substitute Mahmoud Trezeguet to score the game's winner.

After throwing away a 1-0 lead, Morocco got eliminated from the competition to lose 2-1 to Egypt after extra time. It was a disappointing performance considering they came from behind to defeat Malawi 2-1 in the round of 16.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah (L) consoles Morocco's Achraf Hakimi (R) after their quater-final game
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (L) consoles Morocco's Achraf Hakimi (R) after their quater-final game Twitter/@CAF_online

After going ahead in the first-half thanks to a Sofiane Boufal penalty. Morocco granted Egypt lots of space in their box. Both Egyptian goals in the second half (from Salah) and the first half of extra time (from Trezeguet) came from players unmarked in the 12-yard. Something Vahid Halilhodzic's side should have known better not to let happen, considering they had knocked out Malawi in an almost similar fashion.

While Senegal were putting goals past Equatorial Guinea to secure their spot in the semi-finals of the AFCON, Juan Micha's side became the first side at this AFCON to find a way past Eduoard Mendy in Senegal's goal.

Edouard Mendy conceded his first goal of the tournament against Equatorial Guinea
Edouard Mendy conceded his first goal of the tournament against Equatorial Guinea AP

The FIFA-recognised best goalkeeper in the world had prior to Senegal's quarter-finals win, claimed himself three consecutive clean sheets after having missed out on Senegal's group opener due to COVID. However, against the National Thunder, constant attacks which got rewarded with a well-worked goal from Jannick Buyla saw Mendy's spotless record at the AFCON, get dented.

Jidechi Chidiezie

