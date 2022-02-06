AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Cameroon came from 3-0 down to win bronze

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cameroon and Burkina Faso produced what was perhaps the most entertaining third-place match in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) history as they both scored three goals on the night to ensure that their fixture had to be decided by spot-kicks.

Cameroon finished as 3rd at the AFCON 2021 in front of their home fans (Twitter/CAF)
Cameroon finished as 3rd at the AFCON 2021 in front of their home fans (Twitter/CAF)

In the game that saw the hosts go down 3-0 in the first 49 minutes, a goalkeeper error play a part, and a remarkable comeback, it was the Indomitable Lions who nicked the game at the end of the day thanks to a 5-3 penalty victory.

Recommended articles

But what lessons can be gained from the third place now that Cameroon has been recognized as the third-best squad in the 2021 AFCON?

Toni Conceicao's decision to rest key players Vincent Aboubabkar and Karl Toko Ekambi should have been a positive one, as its intention was to allow players like Stephane Bahoken and Ignatius Ganago get some of the playing time they had lacked during the competition. But this was not the case.

Vincent Aboubakar scored his seventh and eighth goal of the Cup of Nations as Cameroon beat Burkina Faso
Vincent Aboubakar scored his seventh and eighth goal of the Cup of Nations as Cameroon beat Burkina Faso AFP

The changes led to the Cameroonians finding difficulty mustering a threat against Burkina Faso. However, with the introduction of Aboukabar and Toko Ekambi, Cameroon found ease turning their attentions back to the attack.

With the game looking home and dry as at the 49th minute, Burkina Faso played like they had nothing to lose in the latter parts of the second half, allowing the hosts to pressure them more and more.

Eventually, Bahoken would score what seemed, at the time, like a consolation goal. Cameroon however saw it as a route back into the game, and piled even more pressure on Burkina Faso.

Vincent Aboubakar (Twitter/CAF)
Vincent Aboubakar (Twitter/CAF) Pulse Nigeria

While a total of eight goals in the competition might seem like Aboubakar did little apart from scoring for the Cameroonians, he did more than that. The bullish 30-year-old striker single-handedly won the Indomitable Lions games at this competition.

His fighting spirit showed in his play as he rode his team to two victories from three in the Group Stage, and a win over Comoros in the Round of 16.

While teammate Toko Ekambi might have taken the mantle from him in the Quarter-finals, and the Egyptians kept him quiet in their semi-final, Aboubakar once again demonstrated why he is the tournament's most impactful player. Scoring two goals at the death here gave Cameroon another shot at victory, one which they would eventually take.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

Top 10: January transfers that blew us away

Top 10 January Transfers

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Herve Koffi will face the twin threat of Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi if he recovers in time for the third-place match

Super Eagles: Moses Simon reveals how deadline day Premier League move failed

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon had his move to Premier League side Leeds United blocked by Nantes