In the game that saw the hosts go down 3-0 in the first 49 minutes, a goalkeeper error play a part, and a remarkable comeback, it was the Indomitable Lions who nicked the game at the end of the day thanks to a 5-3 penalty victory.
AFCON 2021: 3 things we learnt as Cameroon came from 3-0 down to win bronze
Cameroon and Burkina Faso produced what was perhaps the most entertaining third-place match in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) history as they both scored three goals on the night to ensure that their fixture had to be decided by spot-kicks.
But what lessons can be gained from the third place now that Cameroon has been recognized as the third-best squad in the 2021 AFCON?
Starting Aboubakar and Toko Ekambi from the bench was a mistake
Toni Conceicao's decision to rest key players Vincent Aboubabkar and Karl Toko Ekambi should have been a positive one, as its intention was to allow players like Stephane Bahoken and Ignatius Ganago get some of the playing time they had lacked during the competition. But this was not the case.
The changes led to the Cameroonians finding difficulty mustering a threat against Burkina Faso. However, with the introduction of Aboukabar and Toko Ekambi, Cameroon found ease turning their attentions back to the attack.
Burkina Faso forgot that football is a game of 90 minutes
With the game looking home and dry as at the 49th minute, Burkina Faso played like they had nothing to lose in the latter parts of the second half, allowing the hosts to pressure them more and more.
Eventually, Bahoken would score what seemed, at the time, like a consolation goal. Cameroon however saw it as a route back into the game, and piled even more pressure on Burkina Faso.
Aboubakar in a league of his own
While a total of eight goals in the competition might seem like Aboubakar did little apart from scoring for the Cameroonians, he did more than that. The bullish 30-year-old striker single-handedly won the Indomitable Lions games at this competition.
His fighting spirit showed in his play as he rode his team to two victories from three in the Group Stage, and a win over Comoros in the Round of 16.
While teammate Toko Ekambi might have taken the mantle from him in the Quarter-finals, and the Egyptians kept him quiet in their semi-final, Aboubakar once again demonstrated why he is the tournament's most impactful player. Scoring two goals at the death here gave Cameroon another shot at victory, one which they would eventually take.