AFCON 2021: 3 teams you can support to win the trophy following Super Eagles' exit

Group C: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

Group C: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

Group C: Egypt 1-0 Sudan

Round of 16: Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (4-5 on penalties)

Quarter-finals pairing: Morocco

Seven-time African champions Egypt started their tournament losing to Nigeria but seemed to have gotten better since then. A compact, although shaky play from the back saw them grind out wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan to finish Group C. Finishing second behind Nigeria saw them proceed to the round of 16 and defeat strongly fancied Ivory Coast on penalties.

Their playing style is majorly to dominate in the middle and transition quickly from the back while also maintaining a firm backline.

Player to fall in love with: Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's forward Salah might not have had the best of tournaments, but with Egypt's attack pivoting towards him, he's been one of their most important players at the tournament. So far, he's scored a goal against Guinea-Bissau and scored their winning penalty in their win over Ivory Coast.

Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Group A: Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia

Round of 16: Burkina Faso 0-0 Gabon (7-6 on penalties)

Quarter-finals pairing: Tunisia

AFCON 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso had a bad start to the 2021 edition, losing to hosts Cameroon on the opening game of the competition. However, they picked themselves up to beat Cape Verde and draw with Ethiopia, finishing as runners-up to Cameroon in Group A. Having proceeded to the round of 16, they ensured their run did not stop there as they defeated Gabon in a dramatic shootout, to book their place in the next stage, to face the team that knocked Nigeria out.

Their playing style focuses on attacking from the wings. As a team that boasts of brilliant attacking midfielders, they also love to hit their opponents with the counter-attack. While this pays off sometimes, other times, it doesn't, as they've conceded three goals in their four games at the AFCON.

Player to fall in love with: Gustavo Sangare

Sangare went from registering Burkina Faso's only goal in their opening day defeat to Cameroon, to becoming key to most of their buildup play and attacks against Cape Verde, Ethiopia and Gabon. The midfielder, who plays for Ligue 2 club Quevilly-Rouen, has been one of their best players at the tournament.

Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Group F: Gambia 1-1 Mali

Group F: Gambia 1-0 Tunisia

Round of 16: Guinea 0-1 Gambia

Quarter-finals pairing: Cameroon

Debutants Gambia started strongly in Group F by winning their first-ever AFCON game over Mauritania and going on to pull off a surprise draw with Mali. An even more surprising result was their 1-0 win over Tunisia in their final group game to finish as runners-up to Mali. Their Round of 16 clash with Guinea saw them pull off another upset to make them one of the most unpredictable teams at the tournament.

Their playing style focuses on the counterattack. Like their nickname, 'The Scorpions', Gambia loves to sit deeply in defence and sting when their opponents are at their weakest. Sometimes, they prefer to inflict pain on their opponents first before retreating to sit in deeply. Hence, their unpredictability.

