AFCON 2021: 3 teams you can support to win the trophy following Super Eagles' exit

With the quarter-finals matchups now complete, here, with a sprinkle of bias, are three of the eight quarter-finalists you can support to go all the way in Cameroon.
Following the surprise exit of the Super Eagles in the Round of 16, most Nigerian football fans were left without a team to support at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Egypt
Run:
Group C: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
Group C: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt
Group C: Egypt 1-0 Sudan
Round of 16: Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (4-5 on penalties)
Quarter-finals pairing: Morocco
Seven-time African champions Egypt started their tournament losing to Nigeria but seemed to have gotten better since then. A compact, although shaky play from the back saw them grind out wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan to finish Group C. Finishing second behind Nigeria saw them proceed to the round of 16 and defeat strongly fancied Ivory Coast on penalties.
Their playing style is majorly to dominate in the middle and transition quickly from the back while also maintaining a firm backline.
Player to fall in love with: Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's forward Salah might not have had the best of tournaments, but with Egypt's attack pivoting towards him, he's been one of their most important players at the tournament. So far, he's scored a goal against Guinea-Bissau and scored their winning penalty in their win over Ivory Coast.
Burkina Faso
Run:
Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
Group A: Burkina Faso 1-1 Ethiopia
Round of 16: Burkina Faso 0-0 Gabon (7-6 on penalties)
Quarter-finals pairing: Tunisia
AFCON 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso had a bad start to the 2021 edition, losing to hosts Cameroon on the opening game of the competition. However, they picked themselves up to beat Cape Verde and draw with Ethiopia, finishing as runners-up to Cameroon in Group A. Having proceeded to the round of 16, they ensured their run did not stop there as they defeated Gabon in a dramatic shootout, to book their place in the next stage, to face the team that knocked Nigeria out.
Their playing style focuses on attacking from the wings. As a team that boasts of brilliant attacking midfielders, they also love to hit their opponents with the counter-attack. While this pays off sometimes, other times, it doesn't, as they've conceded three goals in their four games at the AFCON.
Player to fall in love with: Gustavo Sangare
Sangare went from registering Burkina Faso's only goal in their opening day defeat to Cameroon, to becoming key to most of their buildup play and attacks against Cape Verde, Ethiopia and Gabon. The midfielder, who plays for Ligue 2 club Quevilly-Rouen, has been one of their best players at the tournament.
Gambia
Run:
Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
Group F: Gambia 1-1 Mali
Group F: Gambia 1-0 Tunisia
Round of 16: Guinea 0-1 Gambia
Quarter-finals pairing: Cameroon
Debutants Gambia started strongly in Group F by winning their first-ever AFCON game over Mauritania and going on to pull off a surprise draw with Mali. An even more surprising result was their 1-0 win over Tunisia in their final group game to finish as runners-up to Mali. Their Round of 16 clash with Guinea saw them pull off another upset to make them one of the most unpredictable teams at the tournament.
Their playing style focuses on the counterattack. Like their nickname, 'The Scorpions', Gambia loves to sit deeply in defence and sting when their opponents are at their weakest. Sometimes, they prefer to inflict pain on their opponents first before retreating to sit in deeply. Hence, their unpredictability.
Player to fall in love with: Ablie Jallow
Two crucial goals against Mauritania and Tunisia in the group stage placed Jallow in the league of most of the impressive Gambians at the AFCON. The winger is currently on loan at Belgian First Division A club Seraing.