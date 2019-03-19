2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosts Egypt have dumped International kit makers Adidas for Puma as they show off their new jersey for the upcoming tournament in their country.

Egypt were named 2019 AFCON hosts after the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) deemed former hosts Cameroon not ready due to the change in the tournament format to 24 teams.

The North African side are already steeping up preparation for the competition with the unveiling of their jersey design.

After Adidas sponsored the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has decided to change their kit manufacturers ahead of hosting the AFCON on home soil.

The change switch to Puma comes after reigning Premier League champions Manchester City also joined the German based kit manufacturer for a 10-year deal worth £650m.

On their official Twitter account, the EFA revealed partnership with rival German brand which will last until 2022.

The statement said, “The Egyptian Football Association would like to unveil the new kits for the Egyptian National team which will be worn in the next four seasons according to the agreement with Puma starting from the ongoing year till 2022.”

The statement on the EFA Twitter account also included two pictures of the new home and away prototype jerseys for the 2019 AFCON.

The prototype jersey shows the red shirt and white shorts as the home kit with while the away kit features a similar pattern with white shirts and black shorts.

The return of Egypt to Puma will back nostalgic memories of when they won the AFCON three times in row in 2006,2008 and 2010 with their new sponsors.

The Pharaohs of Egypt take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly encounter scheduled for Tuesday, March 27 as they step up preparation for the AFCON.