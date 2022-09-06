Ademola Lookman bags assist as Atalanta beat Monza to go top in Italy

The 24-year-old Lookman featured as Atalanta recorded a 2-0 away victory against newcomers Monza.

Lookman started the game but no goals were scored in the first half. The former Leicester City man would provide the assist for Rasmus Hojlund to put Atalanta in front in the 57th minute.

Lookman also played a role as Atalanta doubled their lead but after the review was awarded as an own goal to Brazilian defender Marlon.

Lookman featured for 90 minutes as Atalanta claimed a crucial three points to go top of the table in Italy ahead of Victor Osimhen's Napoli.

Pulse Nigeria

Lookman on Atalanta 2-0 Monza

After the game, Lookman gave his thoughts on a hard-fought victory.

He said, "I think we created a lot more chances in the second half, and uh we played a lot better, and yeah we won the game.

On Italian football, Lookman added, "Yeah I'm enjoying it. It is a tough tough tough football but um you know I'm adapting and adapting every single day and working harder to be better

On his strike awarded as an own goal, Lookman insisted it should count as his.

He said, "I think it's my goal once again I say it's my goal but um you know yeah the most important is that we got the points and you know we're first so uh yeah

After getting the top spot in Italy, Lookman concluded, "Yeah that's the most important thing um you know for winning games and what they're about.

Pulse Nigeria

"I think it's a testament to our work on the pitch are training every single day and wanting to get better and striving to be better and that's the most important."