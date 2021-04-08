Premier League star Ademola Lookman and Reading midfielder Ovie Ejaria are set to be the next foreign-born players who will be eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Both in London and played for the England youth teams, Lookmand and Ejaria have since opted to commit their international futures to Nigeria.

According to reports, both players signed a letter to switch their allegiance in 2020, which has not been cleared by the world football governing body FIFA.

Ovie Ejaria is ready to play for Nigeria [Reading]

Lookman and Ejaria were both in the England U-20 squad that won the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Lookman scored three goals in that tournament, while Ejaria was mostly used as a substitute.

They are looking to join the likes of Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Tyroone Ebuehi, among others who played in the youth teams of European countries before switching their allegiance to Nigeria.