Adams double ends Leeds' unbeaten run

Leeds saw their unbeaten start to the Championship season come to a shock end as Che Adams' brace gave Birmingham a 2-1 win at Elland Road on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have set the pace in the race for promotion, but they suffered their first setback as former Leeds boss Garry Monk returned to haunt his old club, securing Birmingham's first league win in the process.

Adams netted twice before half-time and Birmingham survived eight minutes of stoppage time after Ezgjan Alioski had pulled a goal back.

Leeds remain top on goal difference as Middlesbrough drew 0-0 at home to Swansea.

West Bromwich Albion are one point behind the top two after they maintained their improved form with a 2-0 victory over struggling Millwall.

The Baggies were frustrated by their visitors for long periods, but Dwight Gayle broke Millwall's resistance in the 68th minute and Kieran Gibbs secured the points.

Frank Lampard's Derby overcame a slow start to inflict a 3-1 defeat on Brentford.

The Bees took the lead through Henrik Dalsgaard inside the opening minute, but goals from Harry Wilson, David Nugent and Mason Mount before the break completed an impressive turnaround.

Aston Villa remain in mid-table after Sheffield Wednesday shrugged off John McGinn's stunning equaliser to claim a 2-1 win.

After a goalless first half, McGinn's swerving long-range volley cancelled out Marco Matias' opener but Steven Fletcher netted the winner to hand a first home reverse of the season to Villa.

Stoke's slow start on their return to the Championship continued as Blackburn held on for a 3-2 victory at the bet365 Stadium.

Bradley Dack's sixth goal of the season put Rovers ahead and they appeared to be out of sight after Danny Graham and Harrison Reed struck either side of half-time.

Quickfire goals from Saido Berahino and Tom Ince gave Stoke hope heading into the final 10 minutes and they had the perfect chance to earn a point, only for Berahino to hit the bar with a last-minute penalty.

Sheffield United beat Preston 3-2, while Reading defeated Hull 3-0.

Lewis Grabban scored a late penalty to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 victory over Rotherham, while Ipswich's wait for their first win of the season goes on after a 0-0 draw against Bolton.