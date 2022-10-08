WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Vlahovic is Overrated' - Reactions as Juventus prove no match for Milan in Serie A

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Massimiliano Allegri's team were humbled by the Scudetto champions in Serie A this weekend and here's how fans have reacted.

AC Milan welcomed Juventus to the San Siro on Saturday evening, October 8, 2022 in Serie A.

The Scudetto champions were hoping to bounce back from their mid-week loss against Chelsea in the Premier League when they faced Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Despite the visitors dominating possession in the first half, it was the hosts who created the better chances and boasted the most attempts on goal.

Arkadiusz Milik found a chance for Juventus in the 12th minute after latching on to a pass on the edge of the box but failed can't get any power into the shot which was an easy save for Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Two minutes later, Danilo (Juventus) tried his luck from range, hitting a thunderbolt of a shot toward goal, but his powerful strike went narrowly wide of the left post.

Milan had a corner in the 20th minute but Rafael Leao's terrific effort only hit the left post as the hosts searched for the opener.

Leao again attempted a strike from long range in the 34th minute, but Wojciech Szczesny pulled off a great save to push the ball onto the post.

Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer also had an opportunity to find the opener in the 37th minute, unleashing a shot from the edge of the box.

However, his effort went narrowly over the crossbar.

But Milan would finally find the opener in the stoppage time of first half, after Fikayo Tomori found some space inside the box and lashed the ball into the top of the net after an initial save from Giroud's effort.

Tomori's goal would give Inter the 1-0 lead heading into the break as Juventus looked to stage a comeback in the second period.

However, it was Milan who extended their lead in the second half after an outstanding solo effort by Brahim Diaz who latched on to a misplaced pass from Vlahovic in the 54th minute, after he weaved through the Juventus defence inside the box and found the back of the net to put Milan 2-0 up.

Chances would still come for the visitors who failed to make any good use of their opportunities.

Milan also had opportunities to stretch their lead but couldn't also finish off their chances as well.

Regardless, Stefano Pioli's side held on for a crucial 2-0 win over Juventus at the San Siro, and are now level on points with league leaders Napoli who travel to play Cremonese on Sunday, October 8, 2022.

Following the win for AC Milan, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

