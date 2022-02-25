Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel admits uncertainty over Roman Abramovich's future as Chelsea owner is weighing on his club ahead of Sunday's League Cup final against Liverpool.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week, Abramovich has been the subject of much discussion in the British Parliament.

Abramovich is one of a number of Russian oligarchs and companies facing potential sanctions from Britain in response to the Ukraine crisis.

It has been suggested in Parliament that the UK should seize Abramovich's assets and bar him from owning Chelsea.

While Abramovich has not fallen under any sanctions so far, Chelsea boss Tuchel conceded the situation, along with the war in Ukraine, was proving a distraction going into the Liverpool clash at Wembley.

"We should not pretend this is not an issue. The situation in general for me and for my staff, the players, is horrible," Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

"Nobody expected this. It's pretty unreal, like I said it's clouding our minds, it's clouding our excitement towards the final.

"And it brings huge uncertainty, much more to all the people and families who are actually in the moment more involved than us.

"And our best wishes, regards and thoughts are obviously with them, which is absolutely the most important thing."

Although Tuchel refused to comment directly on the Abramovich issue, he did say: "There are so many uncertainties around the situation of our club and of the situation in the UK, with scenarios like this, that it makes no sense if I comment on it.

"We are aware of it, we have not maybe so much inside information as you might think.

"But I think it's also the right from the team, the staff, and I include myself, to be maybe not political, to do sports and to focus on sports."

