The End of the Roman Empire! Abramovich confirms Chelsea is for sale

Izuchukwu Akawor
The most dreaded day for Chelsea fans has arrived after their owner announced the club is for sale

Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club.
Roman Abramovich has confirmed that he is ready to sell Chelsea football after setting up a foundation that will see the net proceeds given to victims of the Ukraine war.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.
The Chelsea owner revealed this in a statement on the club's official website on Wednesday evening, with the Russian saying that his decision is in the best interest of the club.

"I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea," Abramovich stated in his statement.

Chelsea face an uncertain future amid potential sanctions for owner Roman Abramovich
Chelsea face an uncertain future amid potential sanctions for owner Roman Abramovich AFP

"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners."

He added;

"I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club.

Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time under Roman Abramovich's ownership last season
Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time under Roman Abramovich's ownership last season AFP

Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine."

The Russian billionaire has had a successful time at Chelsea since he bought the club in 2003, the Blues has won five (5) Premier League titles, two (2) Champions League titles, five (5) FA Cups, three (3) league cups, one Europa League, Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

