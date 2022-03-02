The End of the Roman Empire! Abramovich confirms Chelsea is for sale

677dbdbe-543a-4a37-b6cd-7eadc532ff79

The Chelsea owner revealed this in a statement on the club's official website on Wednesday evening, with the Russian saying that his decision is in the best interest of the club.

"I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea," Abramovich stated in his statement.

"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners."

He added;

"I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club.

Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine."