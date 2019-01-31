Abdullahi Biffo head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Katsina United has been released by his Chadian kidnappers after a ransom of 15 million naira was paid.

His abduction was an unexpected development which led to the League Management Company (LMC) to postpone their third NPFL matchday fixture against Rivers United.

Biffo is an experienced manager in the NPFL after working with Abia Warriors, Niger Tornadoes of Minna and Giwa FC of Jos state.

In an interview with THE SPORTDIVA after his freedom, Biffo explains his emotions and how he dealt with his kidnap.

Biffo stated in the report that he was kidnapped on Monday, January 7 in the Malumfashi local Government area of Katsina United.

He revealed that he was not the only one who was abducted by a man identified as Aminu Lawal who is a known retired justice.

He said, “The guys stopped us at a checkpoint, they disguised as policemen, and their look was rough and hard but the four of us in the car, including the driver, respected them because of their uniform and stopped the car. Suddenly they requested for our phones and other valuables we might possess.

“They killed two of us (out of the four occupants of the vehicle) including the driver, we were blindfolded, after that we found ourselves in the bush because we abandoned the car and was made to trek for many hours,” he continued by saying that he suddenly found himself and the other man in Zamfara state after embarking on a vehicle in a tight blindfold.

“We later discovered we were inside a thick forest, we were not given good foods at first but later we were given Tuwo and sometimes, rice without taste, and I couldn’t open my eyes to even eat the food, I have to close them tightly to swallow.”

Biffo then explained that despite their capture in Nigeria the lead tormentors were not from the country but neighbouring Chad and Niger Republic while they were kept in Zamfara State for 17 days.

He said, “The second in command is from Niger and, the gang leader is from Chad. I think it is an inside job, this thing goes beyond what Nigerians are looking at, and many people are behind it, serious.”

Biffo revealed that he is happy to return to his family and thanked the relevant agencies for their support in returning him home.

He said, “After the ransom was paid, we were released. I am just coming from the hospital where I was diagnosed of typhoid; those people that are guiding us need to do more. We will face the rock and they will give us bad water. We were two but that very day they killed the driver and the other passenger and kidnapped the two of us.”

“They took the ransom since Saturday, who will arrest them?” he asks.

“I am happy to be back to home. I thank everyone who stood by me, the government, media, family and concerned Nigerians.”

Katsina United take on Niger Tornadoes at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Monday, February 4..