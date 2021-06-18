RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Abductors release Rivers United Head Coach Stanley Eguma

Chief Okey Kpalukwu, General Manager of Rivers United Football Club, Port Harcourt, on Friday confirmed that the Head Coach of the club, Stanley Eguma, has been released by his abductors.

Stanley Eguma (Twitter/Rivers United) Twitter

Eguma was allegedly kidnapped along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at about 4.00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, while returning from Gombe to Port Harcourt, after a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game.

Kpalukwu confirmed the released of Eguma in a post on the club’s WhatsApp platform.

“We are grateful to God for His mercy. Our Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, has been released by his abductors.

"Our God is gracious,” he posted.

Details of Eguma’s release from his abductors were not disclosed in the post.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, had earlier ordered the immediate rescue of Eguma from his abductors.

