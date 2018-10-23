Maikaba unveiled as new Plateau United coach

Plateau United have appointed Abdu Maikaba to replace the departed league winning coach Kennedy Boboye.
Maikaba announced earlier that he has left NPFL rival team Akwa United at the end of the season.
The veteran has now been appointed the Technical adviser of Plateau United on a three-year contract expected to expire in 2021.
Maikaba who has coached NPFL sides Wikki Tourists, Enyimba International of Aba and FC Abuja.
The unveiling ceremony was held in Jos, with Maikaba aiming to replace the success of 2017 when Plateau United won the NPFL.
With Plateau United losing their league crown to Lobi Stars, Kennedy Boboye decided to step down as his two-year contract expired which paved the way for Maikaba to take up his role.
Maikaba won the 2017 Aiteo Cup the same season Plateau United won the league.
He will be in charge of the Peace Boys as Plateau United are called and is also expected his role as assistant coach to Paul Aigbogun with Nigeria’s U-20 team Flying Eagles as they prepare for the upcoming 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).