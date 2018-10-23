Maikaba unveiled as new Plateau United coach

news

Abdu Maikaba has been unveiled as the new coach of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Plateau United.

Maikaba announced earlier that he has left NPFL rival team Akwa United at the end of the season.

The veteran has now been appointed the Technical adviser of Plateau United on a three-year contract expected to expire in 2021.

Maikaba who has coached NPFL sides Wikki Tourists, Enyimba International of Aba and FC Abuja.

The unveiling ceremony was held in Jos, with Maikaba aiming to replace the success of 2017 when Plateau United won the NPFL.

With Plateau United losing their league crown to Lobi Stars , Kennedy Boboye decided to step down as his two-year contract expired which paved the way for Maikaba to take up his role.

Maikaba won the 2017 Aiteo Cup the same season Plateau United won the league.