Abdu Maikaba unveiled as new Plateau United coach

Plateau United have appointed Abdu Maikaba to replace the departed league winning coach Kennedy Boboye.

  • Published:
Abdu Maikaba play Abdu Maikaba gets another big job in the NPFL (Goal)

Abdu Maikaba has been unveiled as the new coach of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Plateau United.

Maikaba announced earlier that he has left NPFL rival team Akwa United at the end of the season.

Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup title play Maikaba led Akwa United to the Aiteo Cup in 2017 (Twitter/Akinwunmi Ambode)

The veteran has now been appointed the Technical adviser of Plateau United on a three-year contract expected to expire in 2021.

Maikaba who has coached NPFL sides Wikki Tourists, Enyimba International of Aba and FC Abuja.

Abdu Maikaba play Maikaba replaced Kennedy Boboye at Plateau United (Plateau United)

 

The unveiling ceremony was held in Jos, with Maikaba aiming to replace the success of 2017 when Plateau United won the NPFL.

With Plateau United losing their league crown to Lobi Stars, Kennedy Boboye decided to step down as his two-year contract expired which paved the way for Maikaba to take up his role.

Plateau United ta zama zakaran Nigeria play Maikaba will aim to replicate when they won the league

 

Maikaba won the 2017 Aiteo Cup the same season Plateau United won the league.

He will be in charge of the Peace Boys as Plateau United are called and is also expected his role as assistant coach to Paul Aigbogun with Nigeria’s U-20 team Flying Eagles as they prepare for the upcoming 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

