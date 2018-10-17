Pulse.ng logo
Aaron Ramsey welcomes twin boys with wife Colleen

Arsenal’s Ramsey welcomes twins with his wife Colleen

Aaron Ramsey's family just got bigger as he and his wife welcomed two boys.

  • Published:
Aaron Ramsey and Collen play Aaron Ramsey and his wife have welcomed new members to the team (Instagram/Collen Ramsey)

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey has welcomed a set of twins with his wife Colleen on Tuesday, October 16.

The midfielder was missing as his country Wales beat the Ireland 1-0 in their UEFA Nations League encounter.

The 27-year-old confirmed the birth of the children after given permission by Ryan Giggs to miss the game.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss the China Cup play Aaron Ramsey was missing as Wales beat Ireland (AFP/File)

 

He posted the confirmation on his official Twitter account which led to a congratulatory message from to supporters to him and his wife.

The tweet said, “The twins have finally arrived! Two beautiful boys          Thank you for the kind messages  @_C_Ramsey.”

 

The new set of twins are not the first for the couple who are age mates as they have a three-year-old son named Sonny, who now has two younger ones.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been at the club for a decade play Ramsey has failed to agree a contract with Arsenal (AFP/File)

 

The news of his childbirth comes at a time where he was unable to agree on a contract extension with the Gunners under new Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

According to several reports Arsenal has failed to agree on a new deal for the Welsh man whose contract expires at the end of the current season.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates after scoring a superb goal against Fulham play Ramsey scored a goal in his last outing (AFP)

 

Several reports have also linked him with a possible move away from the Emirates Stadium in the winter transfer window with Arsenal set to cash in on him rather than lose him for free in the summer.

After a goal in his last outing against Fulham, Ramsey is expected to be available for the Gunners when they take on Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture scheduled for Monday, October 22.

