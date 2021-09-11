A goal and an assist for Terem Moffi as Lorient dispatch French champions Lille

He has had a slow start this season with only a goal in four games which came via a penalty.

But on Friday, he put in a monster performance for Lorient, who got a 2-1 win over reigning champions Lille.

Moffi’s work rate has never been in doubt, and on Friday, he got the service he needed to net the winning goal.

Before that, he was the provider, bullying his way into the box before slipping the ball to Armand Lauriente to fire past the Lille goalkeeper for the game’s opener.

For most of the game, the Nigerian was a threat and had earlier played a fantastic left-footed cross into the box for Lauriente whose header went straight to the goalkeeper.

He worked his socks off all game, closing out players from the front and chasing every loose ball in his area.