RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

A goal and an assist for Terem Moffi as Lorient dispatch French champions Lille

Authors:

Steve Dede

Terem Moffi is that man!

Terem Moffi (Instagram)
Terem Moffi (Instagram)

If anyone thought his successful debut season in French Ligue 1 was a fluke, Nigerian striker Terem Moffi on Friday, September 10, 2021, showed that he’s just that guy.

Recommended articles

He has had a slow start this season with only a goal in four games which came via a penalty.

But on Friday, he put in a monster performance for Lorient, who got a 2-1 win over reigning champions Lille.

Moffi’s work rate has never been in doubt, and on Friday, he got the service he needed to net the winning goal.

Terem Moffi scored the winner for Lorient against a struggling Lille (Instagram/Lorient)
Terem Moffi scored the winner for Lorient against a struggling Lille (Instagram/Lorient) Instagram

Before that, he was the provider, bullying his way into the box before slipping the ball to Armand Lauriente to fire past the Lille goalkeeper for the game’s opener.

For most of the game, the Nigerian was a threat and had earlier played a fantastic left-footed cross into the box for Lauriente whose header went straight to the goalkeeper.

He worked his socks off all game, closing out players from the front and chasing every loose ball in his area.

He deserved to get a goal in that game, and it came in the 87th minute, putting his foot on a cross to get the ball past the goalkeeper.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A goal and an assist for Terem Moffi as Lorient dispatch French champions Lille

Lorient down champions Lille

Veteran Brazil defender Alves and Sao Paulo split over unpaid wage row

Man City's Mendy to stand trial in January on rape charges

Biennial World Cup proposal divides football world

In-form Taiwo Awoniyi worries Union Berlin’s next opponent

Will the returning Osimhen hurt Juventus?

Taiwo Awoniyi: Is another record about to tumble this weekend?

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis excited by the partnership with Ismaila Sarr

Trending

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria will go again against Cape Verde on Tuesday

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

The Super Eagles could not leave Cape Verde immediately after their win (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Liberia: Super Eagles players’ ratings from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria