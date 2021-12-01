RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

7 African footballers capable of winning the Ballon d'Or in the future

Pulse Contributor Collins Nwokolo

Not since 1995 with Geoge Weah has an African been acknowledged as the best footballer in the world.

The Ballon d'Or or Golden Ball is one of the most prestigious individual awards for football players in the world. On November 29, 2021, Lionel Messi was declared the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or, winning it an incredible seven times. However, in the history of the Ballon d'Or, an African has only won the award once. Liberian president, George Weah achieved that feat in 1995 after an exceptional season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Could we expect any more African footballers to be awarded this prestigious individual award? Yes, and here are six potential Africans that could win the award someday.

1. Mohammed Salah

Mohammed Salah has started the 2021/22 football season in great form. He finished in sixth place at the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings, the highest finish for an African. If there's any likely African future Ballon d'Or winner, it's definitely Mo Salah. The 29-year-old is already one of the top contenders for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

2. Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez finished 20th in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings, as only he and Salah were the only Africans who made it to the top 30. The winger has always been productive for Manchester City and could clinch the Golden Ball in the near future.

3. Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian striker is a proven goalscorer at both club and country. He is a natural center forward with accurate finishing. Osimhen is also the main striker for Napoli. If he stays consistent, overcomes his injury concerns, and wins trophies, a Ballon d'Or is inevitable for him.

4. Sadio Mane

Apart from his obvious quality, N'Golo Kante got Ballon d'Or shouts because of his personality both on and off the pitch. Well, Sadio Mane has a similar personality. The Senegalese forward is talented and works hard for the team. His efforts could well be rewarded with a Golden Ball, especially after he eventually achieves success with the Senegalese national team.

5. Edouard Mendy

Mendy is a key player of the all-conquering Chelsea side. The Senegalese goalie has kept a lot of clean sheets in the 2021/22 season. He is a goalkeeper of tremendous quality and regularly posts good performances. In 1963, Lev Yashin became the first and only goalkeeper to win the Ballon d'Or. It is hard to imagine that a goalkeeper from Africa would win the award one day, but like they say, in football, anything is possible.

6. Sebastian Haller

The Ivorian striker is proven to be the main man for Ajax this season. The 27-year-old can score goals, and even scored on his debut for Ivory Coast. If he continues to score and win trophies, a Ballon d'Or shout could not be far off from Haller.

7. Kamaldeen Sulemana

The Ghanaian youngster obviously has the talent of a future Ballon d'Or winner, and could well win it in the future. Kamaldeen Sulemana secured a reported €20 million move from Danish side FC Nordsjælland to Rennes in France. The 19-year-old has been in terrific form for the French club and has already attracted suitors from top European clubs.

---

Collins Nwokolo is an expert sports writer, blogger, and content marketer. He loves crafting beneficial content, and sharing them to everyone.

----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

