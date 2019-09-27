Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has selected 23 players for Nigeria’s friendly game against Brazil in October.

Nigeria’s senior national team will face Brazil in a friendly at the National Stadium in Singapore on Sunday, October 13.

The squad for the friendly game was announced on Thursday, September 26 and these are five talking points from it.

1. Iheanacho dropped again

Kelechi Iheanacho has been snubbed by Rohr

Super Eagles boss Rohr left out Kelechi Iheanacho which continues the decline of the Leicester City forward. Iheanacho has struggled for game time this season with only a second-half appearance to his name and Rohr didn’t deem it enough to get the forward on his squad.

The 22-year-old was recalled to the team for Nigeria’s 2-2 draw against Ukraine earlier in September but didn’t get any minute of the game after arriving late in camp.

2. Azeez is back

Azeez Ramon is back with the Super Eagles of Nigeria (Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Getty Images

After a five-year-absence, Ramon Azeez is back to the Super Eagles. Azeez made his debut for Nigeria in March 2014 and was part of the squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

But he by several Super Eagles coaches as his club career stalled at Almeria and CD Lugo. A move to Granada revived his career and he has since played himself back into relevance with a series of fantastic performances. This season, the 26-year-old has scored two goals include his strike against Barcelona on Saturday, September 21.

3. Anderson Esiti gets another chance

Absent from the Super Eagles since 2016, midfield strong-man Esiti was recalled for the friendly game against Ukraine but he didn’t cover himself with glory with his 20-minute appearance in the second half.

With the Super Eagles on the back foot, the midfielder could not keep possession to avoid more pressure on his team and failed to close down the threats.

He was at fault for Ukraine’s first goal of the night as he was easily beaten by Oleksandr Zinchenko who drove inside the Super Eagles penalty box to score.

Esiti was only called up to replace Wilfred Ndidi who was injured and has been invited again, this time in the initial squad and not as a replacement. This call up is another opportunity to prove that he deserves a future in the team.

4. All eyes on Aribo

Joe Aribo impressed in his Super Eagels debut (Instagram/jaribo) Instagram

Joe Aribo had a delightful debut for the Super Eagles against Ukraine. Aside from his goal, the Rangers midfielder was very impressive and had social media purring over him after the game.

The game against Brazil is another opportunity to play himself further in Rohr’s plan.

5. Debut callup for Peter Olayinka

Peter Olayinka has been given a debut call-up (Twitter/Slavia Prague) Twitter

Nigerian striker Peter Olayinka who plays for Slavia Praha in the Czech Republic is the only first-timer in the squad. Olayinka who is one of the Nigerian players in the Champions League this season has scored two goals this season.

Although he has not been in exceptional form this season, Olayinka’s skill set would have gotten Rohr’s attention.

Good with the ball on his feet, the 23-year-old is a skilful dribbler and a threat in the box.