Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina

Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles defeat in World Cup 2018 game

The Super Eagles lost 2-1 to Argentina courtesy of goals from Messi and Rojo in Saint Petersburg.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play

Super Eagles

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles have crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after a painful 2-1 loss to Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.

Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo scored on either side of a Victor Moses goal.

These are five things we learnt from the game

Nigeria Vs Argentina

1. Musa is Nigeria’s most important player

Ahmed Musa play

Ahmed Musa

(Alex Morton/Getty Images)
 

After his two-goal heroics against Iceland, Ahmed Musa was once again Super Eagles livewire against Argentina.

Before he was taken off late on, Musa was a constant threat to the Argentine and looked the only likely source of goal from open play for the Super Eagles.

He arrived in Russia as a plan B for the Gernot Rohr but he’s leaving now as one of Super Eagles most important players.

2. Messi and Rojo score against Nigeria again

Marcus Rojo and Lionel Messi play

Marcus Rojo and Lionel Messi

(REUTERS)
 

For the second consecutive World Cup, Lionel Messi and Rojo have scored against Nigeria. While Messi netted a brace in the 3-2 win in a group stage game of Brazil 2014, it was Rojo that scored the winner for Argentina.

Four years later, both players have caused another headache for Nigerians again.

3. Ighalo gets the blame

Angry Nigerians insulted the wife of Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo after After the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to Argentina in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play (Patrick Smith FIFA FIFA via Getty Images)
 

While heartbroken Nigerians have praised the Super Eagles performance and resilience, Odion Ighalo is getting all the stick for the loss. A half-time substitute, Ighalo was guilty of missing several chances to put Nigeria in the lead.

He came into this World Cup as Nigeria’s first choice striker but is now at the risk of being dropped subsequently from the squad.

4. Future bright for Nigeria’s midfield

Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Mikel John Obi, Lionel Messi play

Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Mikel John Obi, Lionel Messi

(Reuters)
 

The Nigerian midfield trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel John Obi and Oghenekaro Etebo was impressive again against Argentina.

Just like against Croatia and Iceland, Super Eagles midfield was solid again.

Despite the disappointing exit from the World Cup, that midfield offers hope for the future. Likely to be without Mikel Obi, Ndidi at 21 and Etebo at 22 are poised to be Super Eagles linchpins for years to come.

5. Nigeria lose to Argentina again

Lionel Messi stated that he knew his Argentina team will beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their last Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Tuesday, June 26. play (Sky)
 

Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Argentina continues a worrying trend of Super Eagles defeats against the South Americans at the World Cup.

Since USA 1994 when Nigeria made their debut at the World Cup, the Super Eagles have met Argentina in five of the six World Cup they have played in.

More worrying is that the Super Eagles have lost each of their games against Argentina at the World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Related Articles

Football Messi delivers as Argentina scrape through to World Cup's last 16
World Cup 2018 Lionel Messi says he knew Argentina will beat Nigeria
Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La Albiceleste in crunch group game of World Cup 2018
Nigeria vs Argentina Super Eagles ignore pleas to wear black arm-band for victims of Jos killings
Football Messi, Rojo rescue Argentina from humiliating early exit
Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina Brave Super Eagles crash out of World Cup 2018
Football Iceland head home from World Cup, heartbroken but unbowed

Football

Jose Pekerman and star Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez are not ready to go home yet
Football Pekerman 'optimistic' as Colombia seek 'decisive' Senegal win
Neymar, shown during a training exercise in Russia, scored against Costa Rica but has been heavily criticized by fans in Brazil for his World Cup performance so far
Football Neymar scores! And sister dislocates shoulder
Sweden's Minister for Social Affairs Annika Strandhall wore a football jersey with Jimmy Durmaz's number
Football Swedish minister wears Durmaz's jersey after online racial abuse
Diego Maradona became increasingly agitated during Argentina's 2-1 win over Nigeria that saved their World Cup
Football Maradona drama is a problem for Argentina and Messi