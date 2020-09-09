Although not based on any special research but it won’t be wide off the mark if someone says Victor Osimhen has been the most media-covered Super Eagles player in 2019.

From his exploits with Lille in the 2019/2020 season to his big-money move to Napoli, Osimhen is undoubtedly the most followed Nigeria international at this very moment.

The 21-year-old has a huge responsibility to shoulder this season following his €71m move from Lille to Napoli.

On the back of that move, his elder brother Andrew Osimhen had an interview with Complete Sports where he revealed details of the deal with Napoli and the striker’s growing up in Lagos.

We summarize the interview into five points.

1. How Osimhen’s football career started

Victor Osimhen refused to take schooling over football when he was growing up, The decision paid off as he is now the most-expensive Nigerian player ever (Instagram/Victor Osimhen) Instagram

In the interview, Andrew further spoke on how his famous brother started playing football on the streets with older kids in the Olusosun suburb of Lagos. He later joined a team called ‘The Young Shall Grow’ put together by a certain late Coach Bakare.

Andrew also narrated how he took up selling newspapers to ensure that his younger siblings including Oismhen went back to school although the striker refused and instead chose to focus on football.

2. Interest from Arsenal and Inter

Victor Osimhen moved to Wolfsburg after the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup

Osimhen’s life changed after he scored 10 goals to help the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria to win the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile.

After that tournament, the then-teenager was pursued by top clubs including Arsenal and Inter.

But the striker chose Wolfsburg.

3. How Lille move happened

Osimhen didn't want to join Lille when the move was initially brought to him. He joined and did very well at the club AFP

After reigniting his career at Belgium side Charleroi, Osimhen moved to Lille where he was also successful and has now moved on again after just a year.

He, however, didn’t want to make that move to Lille in 2019 as he thought it was too early and wanted to remain in Belgium.

“Everything that happened to him at Wolfsburg was still in his memory and he told me that it paid him to remain in the Belgian First Division A with Charleroi where he was really loved by fans,” Andrew said.

“He even said that if he decided to join Lille and anything negative happened to his career, everybody who was giving him pressure to join the French Ligue 1 side would be held responsible.”

4. How Nedved stopped Osimhen from signing a bad deal

Victor Osimhen spoke to Juventus legend Nedved before he signed for Napoli Napoli/Instagram) Instagram

Osimhen would have signed a contract which would have given more money to agents and left him with little if not for a conversation with Juventus legend Pavel Nedved.

According to Andrew, Osimhen’s long-term agent Jean-Gérard Benoit Czajka handed a contract written in the Italian language to the striker which he couldn’t understand.

It was a conversation with Nedved that revealed that the deal offered in that contract would have earned the agent more money than Osimhen. The striker parted ways with Czajka and pitched a tent with another agent with whom he concluded the Napoli deal.

In his words, Andrew said; “It was actually during this process that he met someone who told him to make sure that his contract papers were written in English, the person also called Pavel Nedved, a director at Juventus.

“The person put the phone on speaker and Nedved said everything in that deal was not in any way favourable to the player and that Victor Osimhen will just play for five years and earn small money.”

5. Friendship with Chukwueze

Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze holidayed together in Paris this summer (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze) Instagram

Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze have been friends since their days together at several youth levels. Both were teammates with the U17 squad that won the World Cup in 2015 and have remained close friends ever since.

The two football stars spent this summer together in France and his brother spoke on their friendship in the interview.

“They were together all through the summer when they came to Nigeria. They are like brothers and it has been that way since their days together at the Under-17 level in 2015,” Andrew said.

“I was opportune to be with the two of them a few weeks back and I was even telling Chukwueze to try and see that the 2015 Golden Eaglets team should come together and have a party.”