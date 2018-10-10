Pulse.ng logo
5 Super Eagles players to watch against Libya

Super Eagles 5 players who come into the international break in good form

Ahead of the clashes against Libya, we look at five Super Eagles players who in top form.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi is one to watch out for ahead of the game against Libya (Getty Images)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are converged again this international break, this time for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader qualifiers against Libya.

The Super Eagles have already camped at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel in Uyo ahead of the game on Saturday, October 13 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and the return leg in Tunisia next week.

Ahead of the clashes, we look at five Super Eagles players who in top form.

1. Alex Iwobi

Arsenal fans in recent weeks have gone into the raptures over Alex Iwobi which has been fitted to him due to his recent form. Iwobi has been almost unplayable so far this season.

Since the last international break when he returned from a minor injury, the Super Eagles star has played in five of Arsenal’s six games and has impressed in all of them.

Of late, he has provided incredible width for Arsenal, causing problems for opposition defenders both on the left and right side of attack. It has been widely touted to be playing with thumping confidence which has lifted his game.

2. Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo recently hit the 20 goal-mark in China (Instagram/Odion Ighalo )
 

After getting so much stick for missing a couple of chances in Nigeria’s 1-2 loss to Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Odion Ighalo has bounced back at his Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai.

Ighalo has continued to be the best Nigerian striker who tons of goal in China.

He netted twice last weekend to take his league goals tally to 20.

3. Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa has continued to impress in Saudi Arabia (AlNassr)
 

Ahmed Musa has been Nigeria’s best players since his snagging the glares with him impressive brace for Nigeria against Iceland at the 2018 World Cup.

His huge World Cup moments got him a move to Saudi Arabia Professional League side Al Nassr where he has continued to impress.

He netted a hat-trick three weeks ago and another goal just last weekend, Musa is heading into the clashes against Libya in insane form.

4. William Troost-Ekong

Cristiano Ronaldo and William Troost-Ekong play Fresh of putting up a decent performance against Ronaldo-led Juventus, William Troost-Ekong is also one player to watch out for (Loris Roselli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
 

When Udinese faced Juventus on Saturday, October 6 at the Stadio Friuli, William Troost-Ekong went up against a very illustrious opponent, Cristiano Ronaldo. He, however never looked out of place despite a 0-2 loss for his side.

His decent performance against Ronaldo-led Juventus is an affirmation of how quickly he has settled in Serie A after his summer move from Turkish club Bursaspor.

His consistency for the Udinese is unmatched by any Nigerian defender in Europe’s top-flight football.

5. Isaac Success

Success Isaac play Isaac Success has slowly getting to his best which has earned him a recall to the Super Eagles (Watford)
 

It might be considered dubious to say that Isaac Success is back to his best form but what is without a doubt that the forward has had a lift in his game so far this season.

Although he is yet to start a league game for Watford this season, the 22-year-old is enjoying a new lease of life under new boss Javi Gracia.

In most of his appearances, this season as a second half-substitute the Nigerian has shown how dangerous he can be when he full stride and that is how he has earned a recall to the Super Eagles.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

X
