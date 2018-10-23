Pulse.ng logo
5 reasons why Iwobi is playing well

It has been an obvious step up for Alex Iwobi who was not fancied by a lot of Arsenal fans last season.

Alex Iwobi

It’s been an obvious step up for Alex Iwobi who has been impressing in recent weeks at Arsenal.

Since returning from a slight injury, Iwobi has caught the eye with his incisive play for Arsenal. This season, he has scored one goal and had three assists.

Iwobi

It is an obvious step up for the forward who was not fancied by a lot of Arsenal fans last season.

But what has changed this season? We look at five reasons why Iwobi is playing well.

1. Confidence

Alex Iwobi is playing with some confidence
 

This is among the prominent factor for the new Iwobi so far this season. Iwobi is playing with some confidence which has helped him raised his game.

The new confidence is the outcome of the trust he has had under Emery who assured him of his place in the team when he arrived at the club and the new contract he also signed.

2. Emery

Unai Emery has had Arsenal playing with added intensity
 

You can’t talk about how much improvement Iwobi has made at Arsenal without talking about Unai Emery. The manager has come in and shown confidence in the young Nigerian player and everyone at the club is reaping the benefit.

The intensity under the new manager has significantly increased which has had a good effect on the 22-year-old.

3. Good feeling at the club

Alex Iwobi is thriving off the good feeling at Arsenal
 

The dark clouds that hung over the Emirates in the coda to Arsene Wenger’s reign are well and truly gone. There is a good feeling at the club now as the team continue to grow and improve under new boss Emery.

Iwobi is benefiting from the refreshing feel at the club and it has shown in his play.

