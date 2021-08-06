5 reasons Lionel Messi fell out with Barcelona

On Thursday, August 5, 2021, Barcelona announced that Messi, who is a free agent, will not be resigning with them.

This development ends a 21-year relationship between Barcelona and Messi, who first joined the Spanish club when he was 13.

Although Barcelona said they could not keep Messi due to financial and structural problems related to La Liga's salary-related rules, the relationship between both parties has been strained for some time.

Pulse lists these five reasons Messi fell out with Barcelona;

1. Valverde's sacking

Despite Barcelona's failures in the Champions League during his stint as manager, Ernesto Valverde led the club to two domestic league titles and had Messi by his side.

So when he was sacked midway through the 2019-2020 season, Messi was not pleased.

He was further enraged when club director Eric Abidal blamed players for not working hard under Valverde.

Messi was not happy with that comment and took to his social media to respond.

"Sincerely, I don't like to do these things but I think that people have to be responsible for their jobs and own their decisions," 'he wrote on Instagram.

"The players (are responsible) for what happens on the pitch and we are the first to admit when we haven't been good. The heads of the sports department have to take their responsibilities too and above all own the decisions they make.

"Finally I think that when you talk about players, you have to give names because if not, it makes everyone dirty and gives air to things that are said which are not true."

2. Relationship with Bartomeu and Setien

Messi never had a good relationship with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and coach Quique Setién.

Messi had accused Bartomeu of cheating him in many ways and reportedly questioned Setien's tactics throughout his only season in charge of Barcelona.

There was a heated argument between Messi and his former coach during a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo.

3. Demanding to leave Barcelona

Following Barcelona's embarrassing loss in the quarterfinals of the Champions League to Bayern Munich and a trophy less season in 2020, Messi requested to leave the Spanish club.

The five-time Ballon D'Or winner demanded that he be allowed to leave on a free because of a (£620m) clause in his contract, which he believed would let him go for nothing.

Although the clause stated he could leave for free in June 2020, Messi argued it was still valid in August due to the delay in the season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barcelona rejected his request, and the Argentine decided to stay to avoid a court case.

4. Selling Suarez

AFP

Barcelona in 2020 decided to let go of Messi's best friend Luis Suarez, allowing him to sign for rivals Atletico Madrid for just £5.5m.

It was a deal that Barcelona would regret as the veteran striker led Atletico to the La Liga title.

"I thought it was crazy what the management did to Luis Suarez," Messi said about the transfer.

"They gave it away for free to a team that is fighting for the same goals as us. The whole point is not the fact of his departure, which is already hard, but also the way Luis left."

5. Leaked contract

Twitter

After agreeing on a new to remain at Barcelona, Messi was left furious again when his 492m contract leaked to the press.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo leaked the contract with the headline 'Messi will ruin Barcelona', bringing a huge PR mess for the football star.

The story came out when Barcelona was in a financial mess as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.