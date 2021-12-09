5 potential January transfer targets for Barcelona

The club have been in poor form throughout the season. They currently sit in sixth place in the La Liga table, and their Round of 16 Champions League place hangs in the balance. The squad has been plagued with injury problems, and many key players have not been performing as expected.

However, due to the club's current economic situation, as well as Financial Fair Play rules, signing is going to be difficult for the Catalan club. Nonetheless, they have been linked to a few names, which they hope to bring in during the upcoming January transfer window. Here are five of their main transfer targets.

1. Ferran Torres

The Manchester City winger has been heavily linked with a move with the Catalan club recently. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has often expressed his desire to play with natural wingers, and Ferran Torres could be the likely option. The Spaniard will not be easy to sign, as he will probably cost a lot. Pep Guardiola is also fond of the player and has used him in the center-forward position at City this season.

2. Raheem Sterling

Another Manchester City player, another winger, but a much easier target for Barcelona compared to Ferran Torres. At the beginning of the season, Raheem Sterling did not have enough game time under Pep Guardiola and was rumored to be set to leave City for Barcelona. Sterling is also reportedly admired by Xavi, who sees him as a perfect winger for his system and wants to bring him on a loan deal in January. However, with Jack Grealish's recent absence, Sterling is getting more minutes at City, and could well remain at the club.

3. Dani Olmo

According to media reports, Xavi has made RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo his "priority" signing for the January window. However, the Spaniard would not come cheap as Leipzig are likely to place a hefty tag on the forward. The former academy product is also reportedly keen to return to his boyhood club, which could make negotiations easier.

4. Arthur Cabral

With Martin Braithwaite injured, Memphis Depay not scoring, and Sergio Aguero's future uncertain, Xavi desperately wants a center-forward.

Barcelona have been linked to 23-year-old Brazilian striker, Arthur Cabral. The Basel striker is in the form of his life, scoring an incredible 25 goals in 26 games so far in the 2021-22 season.

5. Edinson Cavani

Another center forward that has been mentioned to join Barcelona this January is Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan forward has already expressed his desire to move to Barcelona from Manchester United. So far, Luuk de Jong has not delivered for Barcelona, and there is talk that he could leave in January. Cavani is a proven goalscorer and would be a fantastic addition to the Catalan club.

