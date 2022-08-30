FPL

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The deadline for Gameweek 3 is 6pm (GMT+1) on Tuesday, August 30.

FPL Gameweek 5
The first midweek games for the Premier League season are set to take from Tuesday, August 30 to Thursday, September 1.

Here 5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Max Kilman
Max Kilman Getty Images

With 12 points so far, Wolves’ centre-back Kilman is the best value for money defender with a favourable fixture this on GW5, and can further offer more value when his side visits Bournemouth.

While Wolves have conceded only two goals in their last three matches, Bournemouth have failed to score in each of their previous three. Kilman, meanwhile, has produced two headed shots that were on target, from set-pieces, more than any Wolves players.

Robert Sanchez
Robert Sanchez Getty Images

After grinding out a third consecutive clean sheet on GW4, Brighton's first-choice goalkeeper visits an ever-conceding Fulham.

While Fulham's attacking return of three goals in their last two games might be a reason to question this purchase, Sanchez has also collected two save points and four bonus points this season.

Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella Getty Images

Cucurella immediately found his attacking form since joining Chelsea, producing an assist in two of his three starts for the Blues, picking up points against Spurs and Leicester.

Against a Southampton side who failed to score on GW4 against Manchester United, Cucurella could see reasons to bother more about the attack than defending.

Ruben Dias
Ruben Dias AFP

The centre-back offers potential at both ends of the pitch when Manchester City welcomes Nottingham Forest.

Last season, Dias was a dependable source contributing two goals and five assists. Against a Forest team that has only scored twice in its first four games this season, Dias is in an excellent position to bag both a clean sheet and attacking returns.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane IMAGO / News Images

Two goals against Nottingham Forest continued saw the Tottenham striker take his point haul this season, to 26 - the fourth best for a forward so far, after his first double figures, despite missing a penalty.

Kane travels to West Ham, scoring all four of his goals this season in the last three matches, and against tough opposition Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

