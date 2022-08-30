Here 5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Max Kilman - (Wolves) £4.5m

With 12 points so far, Wolves’ centre-back Kilman is the best value for money defender with a favourable fixture this on GW5, and can further offer more value when his side visits Bournemouth.

While Wolves have conceded only two goals in their last three matches, Bournemouth have failed to score in each of their previous three. Kilman, meanwhile, has produced two headed shots that were on target, from set-pieces, more than any Wolves players.

Robert Sanchez - (Brighton) £4.6m

After grinding out a third consecutive clean sheet on GW4, Brighton's first-choice goalkeeper visits an ever-conceding Fulham.

While Fulham's attacking return of three goals in their last two games might be a reason to question this purchase, Sanchez has also collected two save points and four bonus points this season.

Marc Cucurella - (Chelsea) £5.1m

Cucurella immediately found his attacking form since joining Chelsea, producing an assist in two of his three starts for the Blues, picking up points against Spurs and Leicester.

Against a Southampton side who failed to score on GW4 against Manchester United, Cucurella could see reasons to bother more about the attack than defending.

Ruben Dias - (Manchester City) £6.0m

The centre-back offers potential at both ends of the pitch when Manchester City welcomes Nottingham Forest.

Last season, Dias was a dependable source contributing two goals and five assists. Against a Forest team that has only scored twice in its first four games this season, Dias is in an excellent position to bag both a clean sheet and attacking returns.

Harry Kane - (Tottenham) £11.4m

Two goals against Nottingham Forest continued saw the Tottenham striker take his point haul this season, to 26 - the fourth best for a forward so far, after his first double figures, despite missing a penalty.