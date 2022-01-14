5 NPFL records every Nigerian should know

Every avid Nigerian football lover would be interested in knowing some football records that have been set in the NPFL.

Here are five NPFL records every Nigerian should know.

1. Most titles won - Enyimba

The Aba-based are the most successful football club in Nigeria. The Peoples' Elephant currently holds the record for most league titles won. The Aba-based club has won the League 8 times (2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2015, and 2019). This feat is more impressive considering that they only won their first title in 2001. Enyimba are also the only Nigerian club to have won the CAF Champions League, which they did twice, in 2003 and 2004.

2. Highest number of goals scored in an NPFL season - Mfon Udoh

Mfon Udoh currently holds the record for the highest number of goals scored in the NPFL, with 23. The Lagos-born striker was in electric form during his time in the league. He started his NPFL career with Calabar Rovers before playing with Akwa United and Enyimba. Udoh was also great in continental competitions, as he was the highest goal scorer in the 2016 CAF champions league with nine goals.

3. The longest unbeaten home record - Kano Pillars

Apart from being a record in the NPFL, Kano Pillars hold the Guinness Book of Records for the longest unbeaten run at home of any Nigerian football club. Kano Pillars played an incredible 202 games in their home Sani Abacha Stadium without losing a single game. Their unbeaten run was finally broken in 2015 when Pillars lost 1-2 at home to Nasarawa United. The Kano-based club is also one of the most successful football clubs in Nigeria, having won the NPFL four times in 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014.

4. Youngest player to finish highest as topscorer - Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa holds the record for being the youngest player to finish as the top goalscorer in a league season. Aged 18, Musa finished the 2010 league season as the highest goal scorer after he scored 18 goals for Kano Pillars.

5. Most expensive transfer out of the NPFL - Kingsley Sokari